Automotive Differential Market by Type, Drive Type, OE Component, On- & Off-Highway Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Differential Market by Type (Open, Locking, Limited Slip, Electronic Limited Slip, Torque-Vectoring), Drive Type (FWD, RWD, 4WD/AWD), OE Component, On- & Off-Highway Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive differential market is projected to grow from USD 20.0 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.
Passenger cars is the largest market for automotive differentials.
Passenger cars registered the largest market share in the global automotive differential market owing to the rising production of passenger cars in developing countries such as India, China, and Thailand. Further, a drastic preference shift is noted for bigger cars, with doubled SUVs share over the past few years.
According to IEA, the number of SUVs on the world's roads increased by more than 35 million in 2021. According to the publisher Analysis, of total premium cars produced globally, the share of premium SUVs stood at ~53% in 2016, which grew to ~62% in 2021. US, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea lead the market for premium SUVs and sedan cars, constituting more than 90% of total production globally.
Further, almost half of all cars sold in the US and one-third of those sold in Europe are SUVs. Furthermore, with consumers shifting their inclination towards bigger cars with basic and advanced comfort and luxury functionalities, global OEMs are expanding their SUVs and medium and premium cars with either RWD or 4WD/AWD systems. In line with this, the demand for open differential and advanced differentials market would also grow for the passenger cars segment.
Open Differential hold the largest share in the automotive differential market.
Open differential is the simplest form of differential which transmits the equal torque to each wheel of the two wheels. Most of the passenger cars are front wheel drives installed with open differential due to lower price amongst other types, less energy loss, and less gear configuration used in differential.
Asia Pacific holds the largest market share for open differential due to the higher production of passenger cars in this region. Almost 60-65% passenger cars are equipped with open differential type. and it also have wide application in commercial truck and light commercial vehicle. Thus, rise in demand for passenger cars and commercial trucks will create demand for open differentials.
Differential seals hold the largest share in the automotive differential component aftermarket.
The differential seals are located at the output shafts of a vehicle's differential. They usually seal the axle shafts against the differential and prevent fluid from leaking out of the differential as it operates.
Differential seals have maximum and frequent chances of wearing out as compared to other components of a differential system; hence it requires replacement over fixed time intervals. Using damaged seals in the differential may lead to considerable damage to gears, axles, and other differential components owing to oil leakage. It may further damage whole differential assembly. Thus, the high number of seals in differentials and replacement over fixed time intervals creates the demand for differential seals in the aftermarket.
North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for automotive differential
North America accounted to be the second-largest market for automotive differentials. The region has a higher demand for passenger vehicles, particularly premium cars (C segment and above). These premium cars are installed with advanced safety, driving features, and AWD/4WD drive systems. With increasing premium car sales, the region's demand for automotive differentials is expected to grow.
The demand for light trucks and vans has witnessed rapid growth in the North American region. Also, there is an increase in demand for second vehicle ownership in the US. It has been observed that most of the second preferred vehicles in the US are light trucks, which are mostly RWD, or 4WD/AWD installed with limited slip differential, ELSD, and Torque vectoring differentials. Lexus, Porche, Toyota, and Audi are offering models installed with advanced differentials.
Also, few commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo VNX 300, VNX 400, and VNX 740 are offering heavy trucks and tippers with 4x4, 4x6, etc. configurations.
Further, increasing industrialization, growing logistic business and e-commerce industry has created the huge demand for trucks production and sales in the US will subsequently create the demand for automotive differential. In addition to this, hybrid vehicle has also seen a considerable adoption rate in North America. All these factors are expected to drive the market of differentials in the North American region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.4 Automotive Differential Market Scenario
5.4.1 Realistic Scenario
5.4.2 Low-Impact Scenario
5.4.3 High-Impact Scenario
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Automotive Differential Market Ecosystem
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Global
5.8 Average Price Trend
5.8.1 By Region
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.14 Regulatory Landscape
5.15 Technology Trends
6 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Differential Type (Ice)
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Open Differential
6.3 Locking Differential
6.4 Limited Slip Differential
6.5 Electronic Limited Slip Differential
6.6 Torque-Vectoring Differential
7 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Drive Type (Ice)
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Front Wheel Drive
7.3 Rear Wheel Drive
7.4 All-Wheel Drive/Four-Wheel Drive
8 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Vehicle Type (Ice)
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Passenger Car
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.4 Truck
8.5 Bus
9 Electric & Hybrid Differential Oe Market, by EV Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 PHEV
9.3 Fcev
10 Electric & Hybrid Differential Oe Market, by Differential Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Open Differential
10.3 Locking Differential
10.4 Limited Slip Differential
10.5 Electronic Limited Slip Differential
10.6 Torque-Vectoring Differential
11 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Component
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Drive Pinion
11.2 Differential Housing
11.3 Side Gear
11.4 Ring Gear
11.5 Differential Bearings
12 Automotive Differential Aftermarket, by Component
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Differential Bearing
12.3 Differential Gear
12.4 Differential Gaskets
12.5 Differential Seals
13 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.1.3 Industry Insights
13.2 Agriculture Tractors
13.3 Forklift
14 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Region
15 Recommendations
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Automotive Differential Market Share Analysis, 2021
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top-Listed/Public Players
16.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant-Differential Supplier
16.4.1 Terminology
16.4.2 Star
16.4.3 Emerging Leaders
16.4.4 Pervasive
16.4.5 Participants
16.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant- Differential Component Supplier
16.5.1 Terminology
16.5.2 Star
16.5.3 Emerging Leaders
16.5.4 Pervasive
16.5.5 Participants
16.6 Competitive Scenario
16.6.1 New Product Launches
16.6.2 Deals
16.6.3 Expansions
16.7 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2018-2022
16.8 Competitive Benchmarking
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Automotive Differential Market - Key Players
17.1.1 Gkn
17.1.2 Eaton
17.1.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
17.1.4 Dana Limited
17.1.5 Borgwarner Inc.
17.1.6 Linamar Corporation
17.1.7 Schaeffler AG
17.1.8 Jtekt Corporation
17.1.9 Zf Friedrichshafen AG
17.1.10 Hyundai Wia Corporation
17.2 Automotive Differential Market - Additional Players
17.2.1 Powertrax
17.2.2 Nsk Ltd.
17.2.3 Bharat Gears Ltd.
17.2.4 Neapco Holdings LLC
17.2.5 Magna International Inc.
17.2.6 Auburn Gear
17.2.7 Cusco
17.2.8 Drexler
17.2.9 Quaife
17.2.10 Xtrac
17.2.11 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co. Ltd.
17.2. 12 Commercial Gear & Sprocket Company, Inc.
17.2.13 Amtech International
17.2.14 Meritor Inc.
17.2.15 Showa Corporation
18 Appendix
