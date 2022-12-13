Insights on the NGS Kits Global Market to 2032 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, BGI, Hologic, Illumina, New England Biolabs and Takara Bio Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Kits Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Workflow, Sequencing Type, Usage, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global NGS kits market was valued at $4,553.6 million, and it is expected to reach $26,057.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.27% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global NGS Kits market is expected to be driven by advancements in sequencing technology benefiting the treatment and diagnostics coupled with the presence of regulatory framework pertaining to sequencing and governments investing in large clinical and diagnostic laboratories to enable reliable NGS testing for a variety of chronic and infectious ailments.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global NGS kits market is in progressing phase. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has recently seen a rapid surge in popularity and has emerged as a crucial diagnostic tool for many diseases. The NGS kits market is a disruptive technical advancement in the life sciences sector that has cleared the way for the creation of various ground-breaking medicinal techniques intended to solve the main global health concern.

Impact

The presence of NGS kits providers of NGS kits in regions such as North America and Europe has a major impact on the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. is one of the global leaders in providing technologically advanced sequencing and array-based solutions for genomic and genetic analysis to government laboratories, academic and research institutions, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology, and consumer genomics companies. The company also provides sequencing solutions in the field of cancer research.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in showcasing a positive impact on the overall market, owing to its increased adoption for the diagnosis of respiratory virus i.e. coronavirus. NGS is a useful technology for characterizing and finding viruses in the environment, animals, and people during viral pandemics.

Additionally, NGS can offer helpful information to researchers and medical professionals who are trying to create the best possible treatment alternatives. Steps performed in the COVID-19 testing process include extracting RNA sample from the patients, which is then reverse transcribed to cDNA, and then amplified using PCR. Before the PCR step, however, a sample library needs to be prepared which is the most time-consuming step of the entire process. Thus, with the help of NGS kits, this protocol can be performed quickly. Therefore, with the emergence of COVID-19, the popularity of NGS kits has increased.

Recent Developments in the Global NGS Kits Market

In June 2022, PerkinElmer Inc. introduced the library preparation kits i.e. NEXTFLEX Small RNA-Seq Kit v4, NEXTFLEX Rapid XP V2 DNA-Seq Kit and PG-Seq Rapid Kit v2.

In June 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc. partnered with Integrated DNA Technologies to distribute Biomek NGenius Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep System. This system is a multipurpose liquid handler for NGS library preparation. The Biomek NGenius System is equipped with an FFPE DNA library prep kit and Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen cfDNA, which can help researchers optimize library generation from degraded, low-input samples such as the FFPE samples.

In March 2022, Illumina, Inc. launched the TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that detects multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer. With its global launch in Europe, the IVD kit is manufactured to inform precision medicine decisions for cancer patients across the continent.

In February 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new NGS-based solution that enables reproductive health researchers to analyze a broad range of key genetic markers. The Ion Torrent CarrierSeq ECS Kit for the Ion GeneStudio S5 System consolidated a multi-platform approach to expanded carrier screening (ECS) into a single solution that expands the company's reproductive health research portfolio.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for global NGS kits market:

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Exponential Rise in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Demand due to Reducing Cost of Genome Sequencing

Rising Research Funding in the Genome Sciences

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Stringent Regulatory Standards Related to NGS

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. The leading top segment players include NGS kit manufacturers that offer major products under workflow such as library preparation, cluster generation, and sequencing in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BGI Group

Creative Biogene.

Danaher.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

seqWell

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Twist Bioscience Corporation

11 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

