UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group UNH will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Friday, January 13, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company's web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through January 27 on the web site.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group UNH is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

