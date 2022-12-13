Scotch Creek Commences Drilling on its Macallan East Lithium Project Concurrently with Highlands West Drill Program in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. SCV 7S SCVFF ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a thorough analysis of a recently completed gravity survey has further advanced the understanding of the geological model of one of the world's most prolific lithium claystone belts. The Macallan project lies on trend South-Southeast in Clayton Valley. As such, the Company has initiated drilling on several new high-priority targets that follow along this world-class rich lithium claystone belt.

Along with the newly launched Macallan drill program, drilling on Highlands West has progressed smoothly through completion of the first hole. Core samples from the first drill hole are being logged and prepared in detail for assay. Scotch Creek's Technical Director, Mr. Bob Marvin, commented, "We are eager to send our first ever core samples for analysis. Scotch Creek has one of the largest land packages in Clayton Valley and we have been focussed on completing extensive geophysics on our two projects to prepare us for this opportunity to have multiple ongoing drill programs. This is momentous for the progression of our Company, as we feel that we are in a strong position for a very promising and exciting New Year."

About Macallan East Project

The Macallan project spans across 5,340-acres on the South-Southeast side of one of the world's most prolific lithium claystone belts. The Company's 267 claims sit directly on trend with outcropping, lithium-mineralized, volcanic ash-rich, basin lakebed sedimentary rocks which project towards Macallan from the North-Northeast. The forecasted presence of these mineralized units in the subsurface at Macallan strongly suggests that porous ash units, associated with these rocks found elsewhere in the basin should exist below the surface on the claims.

In addition, Scotch Creek would like to note a correction on the November 16th news release in which the Company reported that the Macallan East project totalled 6,360 acres across Clayton Valley. The Company would like to note that the Macallan East Lithium project encompasses 5,340-acres and spans 267 claims.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

