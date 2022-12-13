Crustacean Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Crustacean Market size is estimated to reach $134.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Crustaceans are a large and diverse group of arthropods that include crabs, lobsters, crawfish, shrimp, prawns, seafood, krill, and barnacles. A few crustaceans have closer affinities with insects and other hexapods than with other crustaceans. Protein, omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid, vitamin B12, good fats, and minerals are abundant in them, preventing a variety of health problems. Crustacean foods can help to lose weight, enhance immunity, and improve brain as well as heart health. A crustacean's body is divided into several segments, including the cephalon (head), thorax, and pheon (abdomen). A cephalothorax can be formed by joining the head and thorax and covering it with a single big carapace. A hard exoskeleton safeguards the crustacean body, which must be molted in order for the animal to grow. Various exoskeleton components could be fused together. According to Food and Agricultural Organization, about 5.7 million tones of crustaceans were produced in 2020. Crustaceans are available in more than 40,000 species. Crustaceans have also been used extensively in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and agricultural industries. The soaring intake of seafood across the world is set to drive the Crustacean Market. Essential nutrients in crustaceans like protein, minerals, and vitamins are recognized to avert a host of ailments and this is set to propel the growth of the Crustacean Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Global Crustacean Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Crustacean Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring production of Shrimp in China in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Crustacean Market growth is being driven by the surging demand owing to the expanding health advantages and a boost in the acceptance of novel production methods that are environment-friendly.

3. However, the Conservation Status of Crustaceans indicates that numerous crustaceans are extinct, extinct in the wild, or endangered or critical and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Crustacean Market.

4. Crustacean Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Crustacean Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Lobsters segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to lobsters being high in selenium and omega-3 fatty acids and being a good source of both with lobsters being helpful for thyroid issues, depression, and anemia and lobster being a principal protein source in a dish.

2. Therefore, the surging intake of crustaceans among consumers owing to the inclusion of proteins and different health advantages offered is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Cosmetic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the vital role of crustaceans in the cosmetic sector attributed to certain natural constituents, like zinc, being helpful for skin tissues and reducing skin inflammation with a constituent derived from the shells of different crustaceans being included in the ingredient list of most anti-aging cosmetics

3. The Crustacean Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia-Pacific (Crustacean Market) held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021 as the demand for sea items grows, so does the demand for crustaceans. The total seafood production in China was 65.7 million metric tones (MT) in 2021, as per the Chinese Research Agency, and would rise to 66.1 million metric tones (MT) in 2022. Protein-based foods are becoming more popular among consumers as people prefer more healthy food.

4. As per the Data of the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the export of crustaceans increased by 1.74% in 2019 owing to the expanding demand for crustaceans. Crustaceans are becoming more recognized among customers owing to their high nutritional value and low-fat protein content. They have no carbohydrates and are greatly reduced in calories.

5. Crustaceans, like shrimp, crabs, and prawns, are also high in minerals and vitamins like iron, calcium, salt, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, potassium, iodine, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. They are a healthy food owing to the inclusion of minerals, vitamins, and nutrients.

6. As per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, around 15% of marine lives reduces every year. Owing to the negative effect on the environment, the population of aquatic life reduces, thereby hampering the aquaculture industry. Climate change is producing changes in rainfall patterns by warming the atmosphere and oceans. This has an impact on the water quality that sustains aquatic life, as well as increasing the frequency of extreme weather occurrences.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Crustacean industry are -

1. Shiok Meats

2. Gulf Shrimp

3. Cooke

4. Nippon Ltd.

5. High Liner Foods

