Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to be Driven by Employees’ Preference for Using Personal Devices for Office Related Tasks in Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market, assessing the market based on its segments like device, component, deployment, vertical and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 15.65%
Technology advancements, an increase in connected devices, employee preferences for using personal devices for work-related tasks, and the benefits of BYOD programs, such as employee access to corporate apps and data on personal devices, decreased costs for businesses, increased employee productivity and job satisfaction, are all predicted to drive the global market for BYOD and enterprise mobility. The three main markets are anticipated to be North America, Europe, and Asia.
BYOD and Enterprise Industry Definition and Major Segments
If the devices are updated with the company's most recent security standards, a number of sophisticated BYOD programs allow employees access to corporate email on their smartphones but, if an employee's device raises a security alarm, the device is locked out of the company's internal network. Many businesses work with managed mobility services (MMS) providers as outside partners to develop guidelines for a successful BYOD program and to control the costs of international telecom.
By device, the market is segmented into:
• Smartphones
• Laptops
• Tablets/Phablets
By component, the market is divided into:
Software (further broken down by type as given below)
Mobile Device Management
Mobile Application Management
Mobile Data Management
Mobile Email Management
Mobile Telecom Expense Management
Others
Security (further broken down by type as given below)
Device Security
Email Security
Application Security
Mobile Content Security
Identity Access Management
Multi-User Management
Network Security
Service (further broken down by type as given below)
Managed Services
Professional Services
By deployment, the market is segmented into:
• Cloud
• On-Premises
By vertical, the market is divided into:
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
• Automobile
• Manufacturing
• IT and Telecom
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Transportation and Logistics
• Energy and Utilities
• Others
By region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Trends
A group of services and technology known as enterprise mobility management (EMM) developed to protect company’s data on employees' mobile devices. Enterprise mobility management now comprises allowing mobility and creating beneficial mobile user interfaces for employees while safeguarding corporate data. The requirement to safeguard firm data on employees' mobile devices and launch prompt measures in the event that security norms are broken is anticipated to stimulate the industry.
Today's businesses depend more and more on remote workers. While both companies and employees benefit from this, there are certain drawbacks to the arrangement, such as security threats and productivity problems. Bring your own device (BYOD) is a trend that is anticipated to experience considerable growth globally as more organizations adopt and manage mobile technologies to stay in touch with distant workers.
It is nearly impossible to stop employees from using mobile devices like smartphones and tablets while at work because they have become essential tools for getting work done. A sizable portion of the workforce in today's business environment is made up of remote workers, and in order to complete tasks, managers and employees need access to business applications and data. In these situations, BYOD programs are gaining popularity, and businesses are implementing BYOD to offer access to more data but in a secure manner.
Key Market Players
The major players in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market are:
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Blackberry Limited
Infosys Limited
International Business Machines Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
