IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Treatment for Chronic Pain

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago has revealed that they are offering ketamine, an FDA-approved medication, as treatment for chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia, major depression, and other related illnesses. Chronic pain syndrome is that condition when a person has symptoms beyond pain alone, such as anxiety and depression, which interfere with their having a good quality of life. Ketamine is a medication that was synthesized in 1962 and was approved by the FDA for use as an anesthetic drug in 1970. It acts as a blocker of the cellular NMDA receptor, which is a neural receptor for glutamate that has been shown play an important role in the mentioned illnesses.

Although ketamine has been abused by some people, it is a very safe medication when used for anesthesia or as treatment for chronic pain and depression just as they do at IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago. The dosage that they use for the treatment of chronic pain and depression is much lower compared to the dosage for anesthesia. In addition, patients are closely monitored during the 45-minute infusion session. Most of the patients have indicated that they felt very relaxed and free during the process and the effects wear off after about an hour. They will also carefully evaluate the patient’s medical history and medication usage before the treatment and will consult with the patient’s primary care doctor or mental health service provider whenever needed.

With regards to side effects, these are minimal when using low dose ketamine infusions. These may include mild nausea, drowsiness, and higher blood pressure but these only last for approximately one or two hours. They will usually administer medication to prevent nausea. Less common side effects include some agitation and vivid dreams but these can be controlled by making adjustments to the dosage. Many patients aren’t bothered by the relaxed and free feeling that they experience during the session. And there is no indication that the ketamine infusion at low doses can lead to addiction or dependence. Those who want to know more about the ketamine center in Chicago can check out the latest news about them.

Studies have shown that ketamine infusions may effectively treat major depression and also treatment resistance depression (TRD) with an 80 percent success rate. Most patients experienced immediate improvement after their first or second infusion. Aside from depression, ketamine has been clinically proven to treat chronic neuropathic pain, such as fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Their infusion protocol for depression is six ketamine infusions over a period of two weeks, followed by maintenance infusions as required each month to every few months later on. For treatment of chronic pain, the ketamine infusions are multiple and may last for up to four hours.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was established to offer advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for fibromyalgia, chronic pain, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, TRD, and other similar disorders. Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D., who founded the ketamine therapy clinic, was trained at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and he has 20 years of experience of practicing in a clinical environment. He leads the team of health professionals in this IV ketamine clinic, which is made up of licensed therapists and technicians who work closely with registered nurses who are experienced and knowledgeable about ketamine infusion, mental health professionals, and primary care physicians who ensure that the best treatment and continuity of care are given to patients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Those who would like to know more about IV ketamine therapy as a potential treatment for fibromyalgia and other related conditions can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays. People who are interested can also read the latest article about the ketamine center.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Bal Nandra, M.D.

(844) 948-6337

b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com

712 N Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60654

Bal Nandra, M.D.