David Hochberg Offers Expertise With VA Home Programs

/EIN News/ -- Northbrook, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northbrook, Illinois -

With an emphasis on refinancing, Northbrook, Illinois based David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender is offering his knowledge of home financing to clients in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Additionally, he is prepared to assist veterans in locating the most affordable home financing options, such as the VA Home Program option.



Hochberg says, “Obtaining home financing for your home's purchase has many advantages. These include giving people shelter and security, creating equity, enjoying tax benefits, making wise long-term investments and having creative freedom. We are the information resource you need, whether you're seeking advice on how to finance a home, learn more about Homeside Financial, make your new property feel like home or anything else.”

He notes that there is a specific cost for homeowners when refinancing their homes, and this cost includes the necessity for an appraisal, a title search and refinancing application costs. Therefore, before opting to proceed with the refinancing, it is crucial to have competent guidance. In order to update the home financing rate to the current reduced rate, Hochberg urges homeowners to apply for a refinancing when interest rates are low. However, homeowners who wish to take advantage of growing home equity and convert it into cash must exercise caution before making a final decision because there is a chance that their personal financial issues will get worse. Hochberg also takes great care in guiding individuals who hope to become a first time home owner.



In addition, he is prepared to help surviving spouses, veterans and active military personnel find financing for their real estate acquisition. The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has a scheme through which they guarantee house payment schemes. This enables veterans and active-duty military personnel to purchase a home with no down payment, benefit from cheaper interest rates and forego home financing insurance. In general, the VA program makes it simpler for veterans and active military personnel to purchase, build, maintain, restore or modify a home for their own occupancy.



The US Federal Housing Administration also offers a home financing scheme (FHA). The FHA housing program aims to make it simpler for families with low to moderate incomes to acquire a home. Although the funds for this alternative home financial scheme are provided by a bank or other financial institution that has been approved by the FHA, the insurance is provided by the US federal government. The FHA home financing program's lower minimum down payment than those required by traditional home financing companies is its main advantage. Additionally, people with fair to poor credit may also be accepted.



David Hochberg holds the position of Vice President of Lending at Homeside Financial, a national provider of financial services that include home financing, house refinancing and home purchasing. At WGN Radio, he also hosts a chat show. He thinks it is important to inform homeowners in Chicago and the neighboring areas about the complete refinancing procedure. Homeside Financial, one of the top 100 home funding businesses, has also won accolades for being a great place to work and being a part of the Inc. 5000. Additionally, Team Hochberg has received more than 300 ratings on Google, with a 4.8 out of 5-Star average. Robert C. says about the company, “on closing, my lawyer had a scheduling conflict. He saw who our mortgage agent was and decided not to reschedule anybody and keep the conflict. He took the closing first and said that he knew it would be seamless and quick, and with that he would be able to get the closing done and jump in the car to get to the other closing without having to reschedule either. He was right. It was quick and easy.”



Interested parties may visit Hochberg's website, give him a call or send him an email if they are interested in learning more about home financing, refinancing or any of the other services he provides. They can also read the most recent news article on David Hochberg to learn more about him and the services he offers.

###

For more information about David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:



David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender

David Hochberg

(855) 563-2843

dhochberg@gohomeside.com

3100 Dundee Rd Suite 906

Northbrook, Illinois 60062

David Hochberg