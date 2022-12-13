Medieval Empires is launching $MEE Token

MEE Token will be listed on the ByBit exchange on 19th Dec 2022. MEE Token will also be conducting IDO on various launchpad in the between 12 - 17th December 2022.

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful completion of seed and private rounds and tremendous response on the land sale, Web3 strategy game, 'Medieval Empires' is excited to announce the launch of its utility token, $MEE.





The game's $MEE token, aka The Utility Token provides community and political influence, plus Airdrops and special Lands. It also serves as a project token for seed and private investors, whose allocations vest over time. The launch of the $MEE token marks a defining milestone in the project's roadmap, taking Medieval Empires another step closer to provide its promised state-of-the-art Web3 gaming experience to the fans of the character/actor, gamers as well as blockchain and crypto enthusiasts.

$MEE token will be listed on the ByBit exchange on 19th December 2022. Whereas the IDO's for the token on various launchpads will be held from 12th December 2022 to 17th December 2022. The IDOs will be held on various launchpads, including WePad, TrustPad, BinStarter, Poolz Finance and EnjinStarter. For the complete schedule of the IDO and IEO, please visit the following link: https://www.medievalempires.com/mee-token-launch

Since the announcement of the game, Medieval Empires has been progressing at an accelerating rate and working hard to bring forward a token that has a comprehensive Tokenomics within the game and blockchain ecosystem. Achieving all the set milestones as per their project roadmap, the ME team is now moving another step closer towards their final goal – launching a one-of-a-kind, play-and-own blockchain game.

Assad Dar, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-founder of Medieval Empires, is all geared up for the upcoming big event.

"Medieval Empires has achieved many important milestones, and I am proud to see the game rapidly progressing in terms of art, game mechanics and game economy. $MEE Token launch is a huge milestone for all of us! I would ask mainstream and blockchain gamers as well as crypto buffs to stay put, for they are about to see a remarkable crypto event take place."

As the Chief Executive Officer, Jan Berkefeld, has complete confidence in his team's efforts that led to this TGE.

"What I love about Medieval Empires is that the best professionals from different fields have come together to create this blockchain game. We have been building our game diligently, delivering our best as per our committed roadmap and we are excited for this TGE as it gets us one step closer to the launch of the game."

Talking about the ME token, he further added, "$MEE token will be limited in supply, being the Utility token of the game having intrinsic powers and capabilities for holders in the game. We are excited to make it available on multiple launchpads and exchanges for those who wish to acquire it."

Medieval Empires is set to launch in the second quarter of 2023 and promises to be a one-of-its-kind blockchain game. With its free-to-play-and-own economy, players can join without any struggle and own valuable NFT assets within the game.

About Medieval Empires

Medieval Empires is a multiplayer online strategy game set during the 13th century. The game will have various factions, including the Turkish Kayi tribe, English Crusaders and Mongols, fight against each other to win different NFT rewards. Built on the Polygon blockchain, ME provides excellent features like player reach, low gas fees, speed, and security and will be available to play on various devices, including Windows, Mac OS X, iOS and Android.

Social links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/medievalempirescom

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ZhRYszk3qF

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/medievalempirescom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MedievalEmpires

Telegram: https://t.me/Medievalempireschat

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSFO9rt_lG5nApw645ws5uQ

Media contacts

Brand: Medieval Empires

Contact: Caroline Olsen, PR manager

Email: info@medievalempires.com

Website: https://www.medievalempires.com/

SOURCE: Medieval Empires