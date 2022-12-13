Enovix Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Validating Its Commitment to Quality and Readiness for Expansion

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, announced it received ISO 9001:2015 certification, a rigorous international evaluation process that validates the company’s end-to-end business processes meet industry-recognized standards. ISO 9001:2015 is a certification from the International Organization for Standardization, an independent, non-governmental body that ensures companies provide their customers with consistent, quality products and services.



“Achieving 3rd party certification of ISO 9001:2015 validates our dedication and hard work over the last two years developing a robust Quality Management System (QMS) and enterprise business process that our customers expect,” said Jesse Griggs, Enovix Vice President, Quality. “Enovix has always maintained a quality culture focusing on customer satisfaction, zero defects and continuous improvement; the fact that the Enovix QMS and core business processes were audited and validated by a globally recognized 3rd party confirms that Enovix is ready for continued expansion.”

The company received certification for its Fab-1 Li-ion cell manufacturing facility, and its cell characterization and safety lab, both in Fremont, California. The Enovix ISO 9001:2015 certification was registered through British Standards Institute, a globally recognized 3rd party certifying body.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

