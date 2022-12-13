Sparton Resources Inc. Announces Bruell Project Results

Exploration Permit Received for Oakes Project Area

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (“SRI”-TSX-V) is pleased to report summary results from the Eldorado Gold Corporation drill program, completed at the Company’s Bruell property east of Val d’Or Quebec. On October 26, 2022, Sparton reported that it has completed the earn-in and exercised its option to acquire 100% of the 51 claim Bruell Property in Vauquelin Township, Quebec (the “Bruell Property”) from the underlying vendors. Please see Company news release dated October 26, 2022, for details.



It was also announced at that time that Eldorado had requested, and Sparton had agreed to a one-year extension on the Eldorado Option Agreement. In consideration for the extension, Eldorado has agreed to carry out a minimum of 4,000 meters of additional drilling as a new option commitment. The additional drilling will test several geochemical (till) anomalies, as well as follow-up holes on positive results from the recently completed 2022 drilling program, and test other areas of the property.

Bruell Project

In 2022, Eldorado completed 11 diamond drill holes totaling 4,745 meters. Complete assays are now available. The drilling work (9 holes) concentrated on the area between the Avocalon /Aurora shaft and the area where Sparton drilling in 2018-2019 located several wide shear zones with anomalous gold mineralization. Please see Sparton News Release dated April 25, 2019. Two holes (numbers 10 and 11) were drilled about 2,500 meters to the east of this area to test a gold-in-till geochemical anomaly. Highlights of the assay results follow:

Hole ID Zone From To Core length True thickness Au selection (ppm) BU-22-001 BRU 265.30 266.10 0.80 0.53 0.76 BU-22-002 BRU 149.70 152.40 2.70 2.05 1.26 BU-22-002 BRU 167.60 170.20 2.60 1.97 1.71 BU-22-002 BRU 251.95 253.00 1.05 0.76 3.44 BU-22-002 BRU 289.75 298.00 8.25 5.90 0.51 BU-22-005A BRU 75.90 77.00 1.10 0.88 0.71 BU-22-005A BRU 125.50 126.00 0.50 0.39 1.76 BU-22-005A BRU 195.30 199.80 4.50 3.39 0.60 BU-22-005A BRU 370.10 377.40 7.30 5.18 0.91 BU-22-009A BRU 189.70 191.40 1.70 1.14 7.46 BU-22-009A BRU 232.50 234.20 1.70 1.11 4.22 BU-22-009A BRU 246.00 252.00 6.00 3.87 0.93 BU-22-011A BRU 347.80 348.30 0.50 0.33 12.26 VG BU-22-011A BRU 416.20 418.60 2.40 1.53 2.25

Eldorado’s 2022 work also involved structural analysis of the geometry of the mineralized intervals to determine true thickness. As well, limited trenching, stripping and sampling where feasible, was completed in the central claim area. No drilling was done in the vicinity of the Bruell 1 and Bruell 2 shaft areas to the north and west of Avocalon/Aurora area. A map showing the drill hole locations will be posted on the Sparton website at www.spartonresources.com. The Hole Collar Table for the Bruell drilling follows the text of this news release.

Exploration activities on the Bruell project have been conducted under the direct supervision of Eldorado Gold Québec employee Nathalie Prud’homme, P.Geo. from Eldorado Gold who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release in relation to the Bruell project. Eldorado operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core. Drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. All gold assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 gm charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples with gold grades above 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Some of the samples were prepared and analyzed at the MSA Lab in Val-d’Or where a 500 gm charge is analyzed for gold by gamma ray with photon assay instrumentation. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicates and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

Company President, A. Lee Barker commented: “We are delighted that Eldorado will carry on the work at Bruell in 2023 and have been very pleased at the systematic work program completed so far. The new zone discovered in Hole 11 has confirmed the effectiveness of Eldorado’s approach and we are looking forward to more positive results going forward. Bruell’s strategic location in the Val D’Or East Gold Area and proximity to Eldorado’s Lamaque Operations are strategic factors warranting the additional work at Bruell and we believe that the added drilling planned for the 29 square kilometer property can enhance the prospects of discovering an economic gold deposit.”

Oakes Project Area New Exploration Permit

The Company also reports that it has now received an exploration permit from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources to allow up to 2,000 meters of drilling, and overburden stripping and sampling on claims west of Hawley Lake, Ontario, adjacent to where the old Oakes Syndicate supported shaft is located, and Sparton focused it past work. These claims were not part of the original property package and contain a number of high priority induced polarization (“IP”) anomalies located in Sparton’s earlier work programs. These are associated with syenite Porphyry intrusive rocks which host both gold and base metal mineralization in the area. Testing them will be part of the Company’s planned 2023 exploration work.

VRB Energy Update

Final decisions on the large Hubei Project battery contract in China are now expected to take place before the Chinese New Year which occurs on January 22, 2023. Delays in the decision process have been mainly due to COVID issues in PRC and their effects on the multiple parties involved in the contract, which will be with the Hubei State Power Company.

A. L. Barker M.A.Sc., P. Eng., is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has reviewed current data for the Bruell Property and approved the contents of this news release.





Bruell 2022 Drilling Collar Table

Status Azimuth Dip Length (m) Easting UTM NAD 83 Northing_UTM NAD 83 BU-22-001 4.04 -50 299.79 329662 5332764 BU-22-002 345.04 -50 342.09 329669 5332624 BU-22-003 2.04 -50 364.6 329530 5332291 BU-22-004 2.04 -50 394.21 329859 5332770 BU-22-005 Abandoned 2.04 -50 46.25 330054 5332765 BU-22-005A 2.04 -55 440.64 330054 5332765 BU-22-005B Abandoned 2.04 -50 33 330054 5332765 BU-22-005C Abandoned 2.04 -55 27 330054 5332765 BU-22-006 4.04 -55 484.63 330155 5332787 BU-22-007 10.04 -55 24.2 330228 5332780 BU-22-007A 10.04 -55 29.5 330228 5332780 BU-22-007B 10.04 -55 457.82 330228 5332780 BU-22-008 2.04 -50 447.12 330347 5332766 BU-22-009 Abandoned 178.04 -50 21 330466 5333000 BU-22-009A 178.04 -50 446.52 330466 5333000 BU-22-010 20.04 -50 402 332458 5332666 BU-22-011 Abandoned 11.04 -50 37.5 332610 5332684 BU-22-011A 11.04 -50 444.32 332610 5332684 Total 4742.19

