Jushi Holdings Inc. Unveils Cannabis Brand Portfolio in California

/EIN News/ -- Sèchè Pre-Roll Singles, Tasteology Fruit Chews and The Lab Vapes Bring California Consumers High-Quality, Value-Added Cannabis Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the launch of a comprehensive product suite in California that includes three brands crafted to meet cannabis consumers’ preferences and price points. With the addition of Sèchè Pre-Roll Singles , Tasteology Fruit Chews and The Lab Vapes , the Company brings a new selection of high-quality brands and proprietary products exclusively available at the Company’s Beyond Hello™ retail locations in the Golden State.



“As California is one of the most competitive and mature cannabis markets in the world, California cannabis consumers have some of the most discerning tastes,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “They want high-quality products at a range of price points that deliver a premium consumer experience. Our diverse house of brands has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of the canna-curious and the canna-connoisseurs alike. As we expand Jushi’s branded product portfolio in key markets across the country, we look forward to exceeding consumers expectations by offering new, innovative brands and products through our digital and retail store footprint.”

Sèchè Pre-Roll Singles: Sèchè boldly invents a new category in cannabis by redefining the perception of value products like shake, popcorn, and pre-rolls. With a carefree spirit and the curiosity to uncover what’s next, Sèchè Pre-Roll Singles are packaged in environmentally sustainable ocean-bound plastic tubes and come in seven popular varieties. The new pre-roll 1g singles are now exclusively available for purchase at Beyond Hello™ Santa Barbara , Beyond Hello™ Grover Beach and Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs for $9 each or five for $35.

Tasteology Fruit Chews: Jushi’s Tasteology Fruit Chews are vegan, gluten-free and available in four new varieties, including Sour Watermelon Waves, Strawberry Spirit, Blue Raspberry Bliss, and Peachy Dreams. All natural, and containing no colorings, preservatives or artificial flavors, each package of Tasteology Fruit Chews includes 10 individual chews, each infused with 10mg of THC and other minor cannabinoids. Tasteology Fruit Chews are available exclusively at Beyond Hello™ California retail locations for $12 each or three for $30.



The Lab Vapes: Crafted using cutting-edge technology and equipment, The Lab’s new product line includes a 1g live resin vape cart, a 1g cured vape cart and a 1g cured rechargeable all-in-one vape pen in popular varieties. The Lab vapes are exclusively available at Beyond Hello™ California retail locations, bringing the unique experience of vapes to new and modern mediums.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation as well as statements that may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 Section 27 A of the Securities Act, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, intended expansion of our retail operations and production capacity, intended expansion of our cultivation facilities, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including without limitation Q4 2022 annualized guidance, as well as expected filings, materiality or significance and effects of errors on current or prior period financial statements, and any anticipated conclusions of the Company, the Audit Committee or the Company’s management related thereto, are forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including risks related to the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Jushi Holding Inc.’s prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022, and periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) and in the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

There may be additional risks that Jushi Holdings Inc. does not presently know or that Jushi Holdings Inc. currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jushi Holdings Inc. assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Jushi Holdings Inc. does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. All written forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

