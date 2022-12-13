Transplant Diagnostics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10,139.38 Mn by Forecast 2029
Industry Overview
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 10,139.38 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Product type accounts for the largest segment in the market due to the rapid demand for transplant diagnostics globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.
Transplant diagnosis is a diagnostic procedure usually divided into pre-transplant and post-transplant procedures. It helps to analyze the health status of the patient. If this is avoided, the immunocompromised person is at risk of developing HAI or worse, which can lead to death. The procedure is a harmonious collaboration between healthcare professionals and laboratory experts, ensuring better patient outcomes. In addition, close matching of donor and recipient HLA markers is important. This increases the likelihood of graft survival and minimizes serious complications of immunological transplantation. The increased prevalence of chronic illnesses among the worldwide population is likely to drive market expansion throughout the forecast years. Furthermore, the increasing use of stem cell therapy and personalized medications is gaining popularity. The use of new diagnostic techniques has improved the medical outcomes of organ transplants. The rate of organ rejection can be reduced by matching the compatibility of the donor and recipient before transplantation.
Segmentation:
The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into product type, technology, transplant type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Product Type
Transplant Diagnostic Instrument
Transplant Diagnostic Software
Transplant Diagnostic Reagent
On the basis of product type, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into transplant diagnostic instrument, transplant diagnostic software and transplant diagnostic reagent.
Technology
PCR-Based Molecular Assays
Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays
On the basis of technology, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays.
Transplant Type
Solid Organ Transplantation
Stem Cell Transplantation
Soft Tissue Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Other Transplants
On the basis of transplant type, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into solid organ transplantation, stem cell transplantation, soft tissue transplantation, bone marrow transplantation and other transplants.
Application
Diagnostic Applications
Research Applications
On the basis of application, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic applications and research applications.
End User
Hospitals And Transplant Centers
Commercial Service Providers
Research Laboratories And Academic Institutes
Others
On the basis of end user, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into research laboratories and academic institutes, hospitals and transplant centers, commercial service providers and others.
Distribution Channel
Direct Tender
Retail Sales
Others
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players operating in the global transplant diagnostics market are Hologic, Inc., Biofortuna Limited, Takara Bio Inc., Abbott, Diagnóstica Longwood SL, Adaptive Biotechnologies, NanoString, Arquer Diagnostics Ltd, altona Diagnostics GmbH, ELITechGroup, DiaSorin S.p.A., Horiba Ltd, EUROFINS VIRACOR, CareDx Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Preservation Solutions, Inc., TransMedics, Transonic, Stryker, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BIOMÉRIEUX, Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation (A subsidiary of DiaSorin Company), CLONIT srl, PathoNostics, Biotype GmbH, BAG Diagnostics GmbH, IMMUCOR, among others.
