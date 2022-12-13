Application Security Market Size to Grow US$ 33.06 Billion, Going to Boom by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.5% | Qualys Inc.

Application security

The application security market was valued at US$ 7.35 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 33.06 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

According to our most recent analysis (Coherent market insights), The application security market was valued at US$ 7.35 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 33.06 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2022 and 2030.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

➤ IBM Corporation

➤ WhiteHat Security, Inc.( NTT Security Corporation)

➤ Oracle Corporation

➤ Veracode (Thoma Bravo)

➤ Qualys Inc.

➤ Micro Focus International PLC

➤ Positive Technologies

➤ Checkmarx Ltd

➤ Fasoo.com Inc.

➤ Synopsys Inc.

➤ Contrast Security

➤ Rapid7 Inc.

➤ SiteLock LLC.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱:

The typical method for implementing application security solutions across companies is on-premises deployment. This is similarly related to the term 'in-house software development.' On-premises solutions give enterprises complete control over all platforms, apps, systems, and data that their IT department handles and manages. This is predicted to be a prominent trend in the global application security market's growth.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀:

The global application security market is predicted to rise due to rising security breaches targeting business applications, increased use of mobile and cloud-based technologies, and stringent compliance and regulatory requirements for application security. According to F5 Labs, online and applications account for 30% of all breaches, with an average reported cost of USD 8 million per breach.

The most difficult difficulty for enterprises is addressing the high cost of innovation for application security solutions as a result of financial constraints as well as a lack of application security expertise. This is projected to stifle the worldwide application security market's expansion.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:

Application security encompasses web and mobile applications as they progress through the security development life cycle. As an example, consider security design and security coding. ML and expert systems, for example, can be used to improve application security by deriving, predicting, or applying conclusions to forecast security concerns. It also discovers security flaws and provides security coding correction recommendations. This is projected to provide profitable prospects as the global application security industry expands.

𝗖𝘂𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻-𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘁 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮):

We are constantly monitoring and updating our findings on the political and economic chaos caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Adverse impacts are widely anticipated around the world, particularly in Eastern Europe, the European Union, East and Central Asia, and the United States. The dispute has had a significant impact on people's lives and livelihoods, and it has caused broad disruption in trade patterns. The possible impact of war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe is projected to have a negative influence on the global economy, with Russia bearing a particularly heavy burden in the long run. This study outlines his recommendations for the Application Security Market industry, taking into account Supply and Demand Impacts, Pricing Variations, Vendor Strategic Adoption. and the most recent information on conflicts and worldwide responses.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Application Security Market, By Application:

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Global Application Security Market, By Service (Component):

Managed

Professional

Global Application Security Market, By Devlopment (Component):

Cloud

On-premise

Global Application Security Market, By Original Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large enterprises

Global Application Security Market, By Types of Security Testing:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Run-Time Application Self Protection (RASP)

Global Application Security Market, By End-User Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Government

Other End-user Verticals

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The following regions are examined in terms of production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and projections in the report:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Chile etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆:

This study examines the global Application Security Market in depth, providing market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), with 2021 as the base year.

It presents appealing investment proposition matrices for this market and elucidates prospective revenue prospects across various categories.

This analysis also provides important insights into market drivers, constraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, geographical outlook, and competitive strategies employed by leading competitors.

It covers key players in the worldwide Application Security Market based on the following parameters: business highlights, product portfolio, important highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

In this study, significant companies such as: IBM Corporation, WhiteHat Security, Inc.( NTT Security Corporation), Oracle Corporation, Veracode (Thoma Bravo), Qualys Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Positive Technologies, Checkmarx Ltd, Fasoo.com Inc., Synopsys Inc., Contrast Security, Rapid7 Inc. and SiteLock LLC.

Insights from this research will enable marketers and company executives to make informed decisions about future product releases, type upgrades, market expansion, and marketing approaches

The worldwide Application Security Market research addresses a wide range of industry stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

The different strategy matrices employed in studying the global Application Security Market will make decision-making easier for stakeholders.

