Global Rotary Kiln Market Size and Shares Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 2.70% By 2028 - Zion Market Research
The global rotary kiln market size was worth around USD 583.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 684.52 million by 2028
The report analyzes the Global Rotary Kiln Market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rotary kiln market is segregated based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into cement kilns, lime kilns, and metallurgy kilns. Among these, the cement kilns segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to its superior strength and durability. It also helps strengthen buildings built in earthquake-prone areas. By application, the market is bifurcated into cement, metallurgy, chemical, and others. Over the forecast period, the cement segment will dominate the market due to the increasing commercial and residential activities all over the world increasing the demand for cement.
— Zion Market Research
The Asia Pacific will account for a significant share of the global rotary kiln market, supporting market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for cement & lime, growth in construction & mining activities, and the increasing number of cement plants will drive the Asia Pacific rotary kiln market growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than in other areas. China, India, Japan, and Korea are the main markets for rotary kilns in the Asia Pacific.
Key market players in the global rotary kiln market include Danaher Corporation, Feeco, LNVT, CITIC HIC, Pengfei Group, Hongxing Machinery, CHMP, Tongli Heavy Machinery, NHI, and Shanghai Minggong.
Get a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-rotary-kiln-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
230 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
Market Overview:
The rotary kiln is a long steel cylinder with a refractory lining supported on rollers so that it can rotate on its axis and is erected with a slight inclination to the horizontal so that the prepared raw materials are inserted at the upper end and moves towards the lower back where the fuel is blown in by an air jet. It is commonly used to treat hazardous waste by thermal destruction. It is a large rotating cylindrical tank. Rotary kilns are used in thermal processes for heating, drying, pyrolysis, and sintering with the use of hot gases, in a continuous process. A rotary kiln is also known as a rotary calciner. Cement and lime manufacturers are establishing and expanding more factories to meet the growing demand for cement and steel in the construction industry. These manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacity by setting up new cement and lime plants, which is expected to drive demand for rotary kiln systems. Therefore, the global rotary kiln market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. Furthermore, the fluctuating material price affects the rotary kiln construction. Any instability in the price of raw materials such as steel, one of the essential raw materials in constructing rotary kilns, directly impacts production costs.
Buy Our Rotary Kiln Business Insight Report, Inquire Here (Get a Christmas Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-rotary-kiln-market
The Key Audiences for Global Rotary Kiln Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
Global Rotary Kiln Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
Industry Leaders & Companies aims to enter the Rotary Kiln market
Universities and Student
Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Rotary Kiln market
Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
Individuals interested to learn about the Rotary Kiln market
Recent developments:
In November 2021, Tate Inc., the market leader in raised floor manufacturing, announced the launch of its raised floor product, Cavity Floors. The cavity floor is a raised floor system designed for specific applications requiring limited or no access to the subfloor.
Rotary Kiln Market: Growth Drivers
The expansion of cement and lime manufacturers aids the global market growth
Cement and lime manufacturers are establishing and expanding more factories to meet the growing demand for cement and steel in the construction industry. These manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity by installing new cement and lime plants, which are expected to drive demand for rotary kiln systems. Therefore, the global rotary kiln market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years.
Furthermore, alternative fuels such as waste oil, solvents, fabrics, waste paper, rice husks, sawdust, and sewage sludge are trending in the market. In addition, construction and demolition wastes such as timber, used carpets, and old asphalt shingles are often used as low-carbon alternative fuels. Using alternative fuels helps conserve resources and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. These factors will further support the market’s growth in the forecast years.
Read Related News
Rotary Kiln Market: Restraints
The fluctuation of raw material prices may hamper the global market growth
Fluctuating raw material prices affect rotary kiln construction. Any instability in the price of raw materials such as steel, one of the essential raw materials in constructing rotary kilns, directly impacts production costs. As a result, fluctuating raw material prices have restrained manufacturers, thereby hindering the growth of the rotary kiln market.
Rotary Kiln Market: Opportunities
The active use of rotary kilns in various applications brings up several growth opportunities
Active use of rotary kilns in several industries for heat treatment of residual losses of various origins, mainly for treating hazardous waste by fire. Developing and installing new cement plants is crucial for the global rotary kiln industry. Most cement and lime manufacturers are increasing their current production capacity to meet the growing demand for cement and steel in the construction industry. The expansion and installation of this new cement, lime and steel production units are expected to drive future growth during the forecast period.
Read Our Other Related Reports:
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606064088/at-a-cagr-15-1-global-nicotine-replacement-therapy-market-size-to-hit-us-103-4-billion-growth-by-2028-zion
Global Rotary Kiln Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-kiln-market-size-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-132-06-million--ansac-corp-and-boardman-llc-are-the-key-vendors--technavio-301531027.html
Global Welding Products Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/welding-products-market
Global Air Separation Plant Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/air-separation-plant-market
Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/distributed-temperature-sensing-market
Global Nuclear Feedwater Heater Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nuclear-feedwater-heater-market
Global Regenerative Turbine Pump Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/regenerative-turbine-pump-market
Global Mobile Robotics Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-robotics-market
Global Industrial Boilers Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-boilers-market
Global Infrastructure Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/infrastructure-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research