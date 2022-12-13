Cinnamon Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing use of cinnamon as a flavoring agent is driving the cinnamon industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Cinnamon Market Size is estimated to reach $996.8 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cinnamon is obtained from the inside bark of the genus Cinnamon. Cinnamon comes in a variety of flavors. "True" cinnamon is Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum), which is farmed mostly in Sri Lanka. The most frequently sold type is Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum aromatic), which is cultivated in south-eastern Asia. Cassia cinnamon is mostly used for oil due to a compound called cinnamaldehyde, which is also used as flavoring additive & as a condiment. Cinnamon is widely used in spices & also as medicine due to its medicinal value such as its anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Review taken to the Annals of Family Medicine, Cinnamon helps in reducing fastening plasma glucose, total cholesterol & increases HDL. The market for Cinnamon is in high demand owing to its application in food and beverage, medicine, and cosmetics. Consumer awareness of healthy meals & ingredients is increasing, which is propelling the market forward during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia Pacific has established itself as the leading region in the global cinnamon market, followed by Europe. The United States is the world's largest spices importer & consumer.

2. Only 40% of the spices consumed in the United States are produced domestically, implying that 60% of the spices are imported. As a result, the United States is the world's top importer and user of spices creating an opportunity for the export of cinnamon to the global market.

3. Consumers have been inspired by the "go organic" trend to include more organic foods in their diets. Cinnamon growers are also affected by this trend. Furthermore, food producers are increasingly focusing on health-conscious customers and are requesting organic cinnamon from their suppliers.

4. This has resulted in an upsurge in organic cinnamon cultivation and use. Organic cinnamon is grown in a variety of conditions without the use of pesticides.

5. The chemical coumarin found in cassia cinnamon can be damaging to the liver. This chemical is found in high concentrations in several cassia cinnamon products, thereby can impact the Cinnamon market in the projected forecast period.

6. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Cinnamon Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cassia cinnamon is a widely used spice that dominates the global cinnamon market due to its low cost. Cassia has long been used in cooking and in traditional Chinese medicine. Roughly 95% of its oil is cinnamaldehyde, which gives cassia a very strong, spicy flavor. Ceylon Cinnamon is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 due to the high concern of consumers about health & premium quality.

2. Cinnamon sticks, also known as quills, are hollow coiled pieces of tree bark with a length of 7 to 10 cm. The perfume of cinnamon sticks is woodsy, earthy, and spicy, and it might irritate the nose. Cinnamon oil is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 due to the medicinal benefits of cinnamon oil that are commercially extracted using Cassia Cinnamon which contain mostly cinnamaldehyde. oil extracted from C. Zeylanicum named (E)-cinnamaldehyde has an ant tyrosinase activity.

3. The Asia Pacific held a dominant market share of 31% in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is the world-leading producer & consumer of cinnamon. In terms of production, it held 41% shares. Increasing applications of cinnamon applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage, and other industries boost the cinnamon market share in the APAC region.

4. North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the high consumption of cinnamon-based food products, such as cinnamon bakery products & beverages. Cinnamon-related R&D activities are expected to lead to new medical uses. About 75% of Cinnamon used in North America is Cassia Cinnamon. Most of this is imported from Indonesia.

5. The balance of 25% that is consumed in North America is Ceylon Cinnamon or " True” Cinnamon " which comes from the tiny Indian Ocean Island of Sri Lanka, as per the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

6. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, In 2020 the top exporters of Cinnamon were Vietnam ($235M), Sri Lanka ($206M), China ($169M), Indonesia ($132M), and Netherlands ($19.1M). The main flavor of cinnamon comes from the aromatic compound “cinnamaldehyde” which is described as tasting like spicy “red hot” or “atomic fireball” candy.

7. However, for sensitive people, such as those with liver illness, extended usage of cassia cinnamon could be a problem, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). As per a study from NCBI, nearly 1.5 billion people suffer from chronic liver illness/ disease, which is an increment of nearly 13% from 2000, thereby affecting the market growth in the longer run.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cinnamon industry are -

1. Bio foods Pvt. Ltd.

2. Elite Spice Inc.

3. EOAS International

4. Goya Foods Inc.

5. HDDES Group

