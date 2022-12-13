Submit Release
Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against F45 Training Holdings Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV).

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December February 6, 2023. Those NYSE: FXLV investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 8, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against F45 Training Holdings Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that F45 Training Holdings’ rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.

Those who purchased F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


