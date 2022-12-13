Phosphorus Launches New xIoT Security Capabilities to Discover and Disable Risky Devices Prohibited by the U.S. Government

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced new security features that will enable organizations to discover and monitor their networks for the presence of xIoT devices that the U.S. government deems a significant security risk. The new features also include the capability to remotely disable and remove the devices from the network.



Phosphorus’s security update follows the FCC’s ban on the sale or importation of devices made by several Chinese manufacturers that it considers to pose “an unacceptable risk to national security of the United States or the security or safety of United States persons.” The Covered List includes video surveillance and telecommunications equipment produced by Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology (and their subsidiaries and affiliates).

“The Phosphorus xIoT Security Platform is the industry’s only solution that can discover the presence of these prohibited devices and remotely render them inert at scale,” said John Vecchi, Chief Marketing Officer at Phosphorus. “These unique capabilities will empower enterprises and government organizations across the U.S. to discover, disable, and remove banned or potentially dangerous devices from their enterprise environments.”

Advanced Discovery Capability

A recent study by Phosphorus’s global research division, Phosphorus Labs , found that organizations consistently struggle to identify all of their xIoT devices – this means many companies may not realize they have banned devices lurking inside their networks. According to its research, 80% of enterprise security teams can’t identify the majority of their xIoT devices and customer estimates of xIoT inventories are consistently off by 40-60%.

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform has unique capabilities for discovering xIoT assets, and it is the only technology platform able to communicate with these devices (ranging from security cameras to PLCs) in their native languages. This enables a high degree of accuracy, granularity, and speed when discovering and analyzing these devices to create comprehensive inventories of xIoT assets that include device type, brand, model, firmware version, credential status, default/enabled protocols, certificate status, and more.

Disabling and Isolating High-Risk Devices

Phosphorus empowers organizations by giving them direct control over every single device in their wide-ranging xIoT deployments. Through the platform’s Hardening and Remediation capabilities, organizations can update and rotate a device’s credentials, manage firmware, disable remote services, turn off unnecessary connectivity features, check for valid certificates, and reboot the device.

For organizations that have detected banned xIoT technologies in their networks, specific device-level actions such as changing passwords, disabling services and reducing connectivity will be critical for limiting the potential risks of these devices prior to their removal from the network.

World’s First and Only Proactive xIoT Security Platform

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the industry’s only consolidated xIoT security offering, delivering state-of-the-art Attack Surface Management, Hardening and Remediation , and Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices – spanning both new and legacy devices.

For the first time in industry history, teams in IT, Facilities, and Security are able to collaborate on a single platform to safely discover , assess, remediate, and monitor their xIoT devices. Phosphorus is now the solution of choice for enterprises to secure devices that were previously unknown or overlooked, beginning with fundamental xIoT security hygiene.

The company’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is currently deployed in Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and government networks.

For more information about Phosphorus and its new global research division (Phosphorus Labs), go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences , including S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io .

