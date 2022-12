At 4.60% CAGR, Global Office Chairs Market Size and Share Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 4.60% By 2028

Global Office Chairs Market Office Chairs Market - Zion Market Research

The global office chairs market size was worth around USD 13,275.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 17,387.13 million by 2028

The report analyzes the Global Office Chairs Market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global office chairs market is segregated based on product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into cloth office chairs, leather office chairs, and PU office chairs. Among these, the cloth office chairs segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the increasing working population. By application, the market is bifurcated into enterprise procurement, government procurement, school procurement, and individual procurement. Over the forecast period, the enterprise procurement segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate due to the expansion of companies, and the increased working population worldwide is anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. Key market players in the global office chairs market include HNI Corporation, Haworth Inc., OKAMURA CORPORATION, UE Furniture Co., Ltd., Kimball Office, TOPSTAR GMBH, UB Office Systems, Bristol, and PSI Seating Ltd. North America is expected to be the leader in revenue generation in the global office chair market, delivered to countries such as the United States and Canada. Manufacturers in the regional market are offering innovative chairs, and brands are investing in developing technology to adjust chairs to different body types. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global office chair market. Growing business infrastructure and organizations are willing to invest in premium office furniture products for employee comfort promising positive growth in demand. Furthermore, many companies are acquiring e-commerce to ensure products are readily available in the market, which is expected to boost demand for office chairs in the coming years.Office chairs tend to provide a higher level of comfort and flexibility for employees working in offices and industries. Manufacturers' design of a wide range of multifunctional chairs is a critical aspect that generates revenue in the office chair segment. Companies today focus a lot on the latest technology trends that can be incorporated into the design of office chairs for business professionals. Furthermore, growing business demand for furniture products and commercial accommodation is expected to boost demand for the global office chairs market. However, high shipping and transportation cost is anticipated to limit the office chairs market during the forecast period. Recent developments: In November 2020, Kimball International acquired Poppin, Inc., a digital furniture retailer, as part of the company's e-Business strategy to expand brand reach and launch new products across stores. In December 2021, HNI Corporation has completed the acquisition of Design Public Group, a digital organization capable of helping to accelerate businesses' digital footprint. Over the forecast period, the enterprise procurement segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate due to the expansion of companies, and the increased working population worldwide is anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. Key Insights The global office chairs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2022 to 2028. The global office chairs market size was worth around USD 13,275.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 17,387.13 million by 2028. The growing business demand for furniture products coupled with the growing demand for commercial accommodation is expected to boost demand for office chairs. By Application, the enterprise procurement segment accounted significant amount of market share in 2021. By Product Type, the cloth office chair segment dominated with accounted significant market share in 2021. In 2021, North America accounted largest revenue share. Office Chairs Market: Growth Drivers The growing number of surgeries aids the global market growth Growing business demand for furniture products and growing demand for commercial accommodation are expected to boost the demand for office chairs. The growing demand for computers in different industries such as computers, telecommunications, the internet, and many others is driving the consumption of computer chairs in business areas. In addition, the increasing adoption of the drop shipping method for their online businesses and the increasing internet penetration globally are driving the market's growth. 