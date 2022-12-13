North America Commercial Seaweed Market Likely to Reach the USD 4,982.87 Million by 2029
Market Analysis and Insights of North America Commercial Seaweed Market
The North America commercial seaweed market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 4,982.87 million by 2029. The demand for the commercial seaweed are high hence revenue generation is also high which may help the market to grow in the region.
Commercial seaweed is the microalgae that grow in the sea, irrespective of marine water or freshwater. They are the food source for life in the ocean and can be found in three colors red seaweed, green seaweed and brown seaweed based on the pigments present. Seaweeds grow mostly along the rocky shorelines all around the world. Commercial seaweed is an enriched source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibers, iodine and antioxidants. Additionally, commercial seaweed is known to provide health benefits such as decreasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and goiter and improving gut health.
• In November 2021, Acadian SeaPlus launched new Chondracanthus chamissoi seaweed product to customers across the market. It is a red algae species that has application in variety of products ranging from functional food, nutraceutical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and brewing. This helped the company to expand their product portfolio
Market Scope and North America Commercial Seaweed Market
Some of the major players covered in the report are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Marcel Carrageenan, Beijing Leili Agricultural Co., Ltd, , Ocean Rainforest, Indigrow Ltd, , Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Nantong Xinlang Seaweed & Foods Co., Ltd., , Cascadia Seaweed, and Others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
North America Commercial Seaweed Market Scope and Market Size
The North America commercial seaweed market is segmented into four notable segments which are bifurcated on the basis of product, form, cultivation, end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
• On the basis of product, the North America commercial seaweed market is segmented into red seaweed, green seaweed and brown seaweed. In 2022, brown seaweed has the largest market share due to the factors such as rise in demand for more natural and organic products.
• On the basis of form, the North America commercial seaweed market is segmented into liquid, powdered and flakes. In 2022, powder segment has the largest market share owing to the factors such as increasing benefits of powdered segment.
• On the basis of cultivation, the North America commercial seaweed market is segmented into onshore cultivation, offshore cultivation, nearshore cultivation, IMTA cultivation, saline aquaculture. In 2022, the offshore cultivation segment has the largest market share due to the factors such as rising demand for commercial seaweed and increased interest in growing seaweed on a large scale.
• On the basis of end-user, the North America commercial seaweed market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, biofuels and others. In 2022, the food & beverages segment has the largest market share due to the factors such as increasing awareness about the nutrient enrichment and health benefits offered by the seaweed and a rise in demand for more natural and organic food and beverages products.
By Region :
• North America(United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
• South America(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
• The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Key questions answered in the report:
• What is the complete insights into current industry trends, growth drivers, trend forecast about North America Commercial Seaweed Market dynamics?
• Which product segment will grab a North America Commercial Seaweed Market share with the latest analysis of market share, challenges growth drivers, and investment opportunities?
• Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?
• Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
• Which market Segmentation up to the second & third level regional bifurcation?
• What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in North America Commercial Seaweed Market industry in the years to come?
• What are the key challenges with respect to both value (Revenue) and volume (Production & Consumption)?
• Which are the profiles of the market shares and strategies of key players?
• Which are the objective assessment of the trajectory of the North America Commercial Seaweed Market?
• Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global North America Commercial Seaweed Market?
• What are extensive research information on major drivers and current trends within the industry?
