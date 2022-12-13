Electrolyzer Market is projected to be valued at US$ 159.74 Bn by 2033, Increases Demand for Electricity in Commercial Sector Rises the Usage of Electrolyzer – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Power Industry Dominates the US Electrolyzer Market. Global Electrolyzer Market Report 2023 -2033: Increased Environmental Concern Worldwide Driving Growth.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electrolyzer market is estimated to secure a progressive CAGR of 32.21% during the forecast period. According to FMI, the market is projected to be valued at US$ 159.74 Bn by 2033, up from US$ 9.79 Bn in 2023.



The rising development in advanced power solutions technologies and clean hydrogen methods increasing the electrolyzer market share during the forecast period. The government initiatives plan and growing investment in renewable resources are increasing the market expansion in coming years.

On the other hand, rising industrial feedstock and developing hydrogen plants to reduce carbon emissions are estimated to increase the adoption of electrolyzer. The end-user industries, including oil refineries and chemicals, are accelerating huge demand for electrolyzers in recent years. The electricity grid and coal gasification uplift the market share.

The introduction of modern technologies, R&D activities, the presence of prominent vendors, and the growing production of hydrogen accelerated the market opportunities during the foreseen time. The rising Electric vehicles and other petroleum vehicles are rapidly growing with considerable revenue and are flourishing the market size during the forecast period.

The alkaline electrolyzer segment dominates the global market due to holding a significant share of 59% during the forecast period. The potassium hydroxide, hydroxide ions, and electrodes are the alkaline electrolyte solutions used for nickel catalysts. The rising power plant and energy generators are increasing the adoption of alkaline electrolyzers during the forecast period.

The growing infrastructure and rising consumption of power by end-users are increasing the US electrolyzers market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Electrolyzer Market

North America is leading the global market with rising manufacturing companies and the power industry is accelerating the demand for electrolyzers in recent years.

The rising government policies, urbanization, and renewable resources are expanding the Japan electrolyzer market size.



Who is Winning ?

The number of prominent vendors is advancing the global market during the forecast period. These vendors play an essential role in the market by collecting better revenue during the forecast period. These players are focusing on the end-user’s requirements as per their demand in recent years.

These players are making several marketing strategies to acquire a maximum share during the foreseen time. The rising R&D activities and generating power through modern technologies uplift the market during the forecast period. Some of the marketing tactics adopted by these players include collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and product launches.

Recent Developments in the Electrolyzer Market are:

In Jan 2022, Logan Energy Company deals an agreement with Green Hydrogen Systems to provide electrolysis equipment in England. A container of 40 feet is likely to be utilized to form an electrolytic system in the coming period.

Segmentation by Category in the Market for Electrolyzer

By Type:

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

PEM Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer



By Application:

Power Plant

Photovoltaics

Steel Plant

Electronics

Power to Gas

Energy Storage for Fuel Cells

Industrial Gases

Others

By Capacity:

500 KW

500KW - 2 MW

Above 2 MW





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023-2033

