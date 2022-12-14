Global Anthelmintic Drug Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2029
The size of the global anthelmintic drug market was evaluated at USD 2,846.90 million in 2021 and is predicted to increase to USD 3,067.44 million in 2022.
Global Anthelmintic Drug Market Overview
A medicine used to treat parasitic worm infections in animals is referred to as an anthelmintic. This comprises both round and flat worms, such as flukes (trematodes) and tapeworms (cestodes) (nematodes). The parasites have a significant role in both veterinary and human tropical medicine.
Major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of parasitic diseases and need for better anthelmintic therapies. The major players in this market are Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer AG, and Sanofi Aventis SA. These companies are focusing on product innovations and expanding their distribution channels to capture a larger share of the global market. The growing prevalence of parasitic diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and leishmaniasis is expected to drive the growth of the anticholinergic drug market during the forecast period 2017-2022. This increase in demand is attributed to the development of new diagnostic tools that detect parasitic infections earlier thereby enabling early treatment with anticholinergics. Additionally, there has been an increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of parasitic diseases among patients and healthcare providers. Improvement in anticholinergic therapy options is also contributing to growth of this market. For example, new formulations containing novel active ingredients such as alprazolam are being developed by several companies to improve patient compliance. Furthermore, promotion of safety measures such as prophylactic use of anticholinergics in high-risk patients is also helping to drive growth in this market.
The development of anthelmintic medications that can cure nematodes using plant-based materials is receiving a lot of attention. Intestinal parasite nematodes are currently a severe problem in both humans and animals. Animals therefore account for a larger revenue share than humans in the market for anthelmintic medications, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the course of the forecast period. Pharmaceutical firms have a hurdle due to anthelmintic medication resistance in both people and animals.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are a few different types of anthelmintic drug market, including the tablet capsule and the other. The tablet capsule type is preferred by patients because it is easy to take and it has a long shelf life. It is also less expensive than the other type. The other type is more expensive, but it can last longer in the body.
The Anthelmintic Drug market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, and region. The product segment includes drugs for animals such as dogs, cats, and horses; whereas the route of administration segment includes oral and injectable forms. The region segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Anthelmintic Drug Market
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. GSK manufactures and markets a wide range of drugs, including anthelmintic drug products. Huazhong Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Chinese pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Wuhan, Hubei province. Jiangsu Qihui Sequent Scientific Co., Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu province with subsidiaries in China, the United States and Europe.Anthelmintic drug products are medications used to treat parasitic infections such as hookworms, roundworms and whipworm. Anthelmintic drugs kill these parasites by interfering with their ability to reproduce or by destroying their tissues. Many anthelmintic drugs are available as tablets or capsules that are taken by mouth. Some anthelmintic drugs are also available as injectable solutions or aerosols that can be inhaled.The key players in the anthelmintic drug market include: GlaxoSmithKline, Huazhong Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Qihui Sequent Scientific Co., Ltd., and Merck & Co., Incorporated.
Key Market Segments Table: Anthelmintic Drug Market
Based on types, the Anthelmintic Drug market is primarily split into:
• Tablet
• Capsule
• Other
Based on applications, the Anthelmintic Drug market covers:
• Human
• Veterinary
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• United States
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Readers of this part will understand how the global market for Anthelmintic Drug Platforms was impacted by the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and manufacturing are all factors that have evolved through time that are taken into consideration in the research. The key components that will help players identify opportunities and stabilise the sector as a whole in the approaching years have also been highlighted by the experts in the field.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Anthelmintic Drug Market
High-impact rendering components and drivers have been examined in this research to better understand the overall increase for readers. The paper also discusses constraints and challenges that can provide challenges for the players. This would aid users in paying attention and rendering wise business-related decisions. Experts have also concentrated on conceivable future business chances.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The Anthelmintic Drug market research offers exceptional insights into the market and consumer data and their interpretation through a variety of
figures and graphs.
• The research study also offers a thorough examination of industry rivals and covers the key features of rival companies' operations, including their
commercial successes, market developments, and growth rates.
• Developing competitive intelligence involves learning more about significant firms and rivals operating in the same market.
• In addition to assessing brand awareness and corporate impression, it helps identify customer preferences and behaviour in the relevant product
category.
