Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market Size to Boost US$11.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing number of pancreatic cancer patients is readily attributed to the growing cases of chronic pancreatitis

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market size is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Chronic pancreatitis is a serious condition that develops owing to the entrapment of digestive enzymes within the pancreatic ducts, instead of traveling to the upper intestine. Owing to such anomaly, it can cause inflammation resulting in pain and scarring. Further, short-term pancreatitis can cause malabsorption-thereby forcing people to start taking enzymes as the body is incapable of producing enzymes that would digest foods. Chronic Pancreatitis can also cause diabetes, as the body can’t make insulin which controls the body’s blood sugar. If acute pancreatitis doesn’t get better and slowly gets worse, one may have chronic pancreatitis. Lastly, a lot of diagnosis techniques are being developed. For example, magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography is a test that uses radio waves- a strong magnet and a computer. It would allow for better detection of such conditions. The rise of lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension and diabetes has been a driving force behind the growth of the Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15550/chronic-pancreatitis-pain-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s chronic pancreatic pain market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure which facilitates easy medical claims and other cash-backs. Further, the prevalence of such pancreatic disease is significantly higher in western regions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the high prevalence of diabetes and cancer which can lead to chronic pancreatic.

The rise of lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension and diabetes has been a driving force behind the growth of the market. However, no line of treatment and high aiding cost has been impeding the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15550

Segmental Analysis:

Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market Segmentation Analysis- By Diagnosis: The Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market based on diagnosis can be further segmented into Blood Tests, Imaging Techniques, Endoscopy, and Others. Blood Tests hold a dominant market share in the year 2021. Blood tests help in diagnosing two important pancreatic enzymes- amylase and lipase. The following may spill in one’s blood. Additionally, other blood tests can help in checking blockage or damage to the gallbladder. Additionally, certain inherited conditions can also be checked via blood tests. Studies have governed that after heavy alcohol consumption, decrease in the production of pancreatic isoamylase and salivary isoamylase. Russia for example consumes around 12 liters of pure alcohol each year. Endoscopy is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market Segmentation Analysis- By Treatment: The Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market based on treatment can be further segmented into Lifestyle Management (Conservative Management), Endoscopy, and Surgical Interventions. Lifestyle Management or Conservative Management holds a dominant market share in the year 2021. Cessation of smoking, pain medication, and dietary advice are some of the common factors or lines of treatment for most patients owing to the low cost of treatment and the doctor’s recommendation to follow certain regimens. Digestive enzymes are coming under the category and allow for an efficient process. Around INR 799 is required for 90 days, which would substantially round up to immense cost savings. However, Surgical Interventions are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. S

Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the world. North America dominated with a market share of 37% in 2021. North America spends the highest in terms of healthcare infrastructural cost, and around $4 trillion for the healthcare budget has been allotted of around $22 trillion in 2021. Additionally, the cost of healthcare allocation has been growing around 1.1 times faster than the overall GDP. Additionally, the average incidence of chronic pancreatitis has been around 60.2 years, further the geriatric population has been growing at a stand-forward rate.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chronic Pancreatitis Pain industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Aptalis Pharma, Inc.

3. McNeil Consumer Healthcare

4. Oxykem, Lonmin

5. Sun Biopharma

Click on the following link to buy the Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15550

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cold Pain Therapy Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16792/cold-pain-therapy-market.html

B. Drug Delivery Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10599/drug-delivery-market-analysis.html

C. Analgesics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15399/analgesics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062