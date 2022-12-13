Drag Chain for Machine Market size worth USD 148.52 by 2022 | Exhibiting CAGR of 8.4%

The global Drag Chain for Machine market size is projected to grow from USD 80.36 Million in 2021 to USD 148.52 Million in 2029, at CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period.

The global Drag Chain for Machine Market size was USD 80.36 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 84.34 million in 2022 to USD 148.52 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Drag Chain for Machine Market, 2022-2029." Factors such as widening application including process & automation equipment, port cranes, green energy systems, and vehicle transporters & washing systems to boost market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising installations of CNC machines will increase the footprint of the market.

Industry Development:

September 2021: Cavotec announced that they will be opening a new office in Malaysia to create an impactful presence in the Asian market. This move is expected to capture momentum in the expanding market of electrification & automation of ports in Asia & globally.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 148.52 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 80.36 Million Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 262 Segments covered Drag Chain for Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Open, and Closed), By Material (Plastic, Steel, and Others), By Application (CNC Machine Tools, Glass Machinery, Electric Machinery, and Others) And Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Requirement for Safer Operations & Rising Installations of CNC Machines to Augment Growth New Contracts & Expanding Product Portfolio to Help Prominent Players Bolster Growth in Market





Drivers & Restraints:

Factors such as increasing measures undertaken into ensuring safety among workers, stringent government norms, and the increasing number of structures in corrosive-ridden environments will boost the Drag Chain for Machine Market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investment activities among emerging economies and rising installations of CNC machines will fuel the growth of the market. Also, rising focus towards manufacturing and increasing inclination towards adoption of new & technologically advanced materials will increase the market’s footprint.

However, degrading operations attributed within elevating temperature range will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Delays in Projects & Disruptions in Supply Chains to Limit Market Growth During Forecast

The ongoing pandemic has severely affected the market of drag chain for machine in a negative manner. Drastic measures were undertaken by world governments to curb the spread of the virus by imposing lockdowns and shutting down global trade routes. Players in the market were forced to operate at a less-than-optimal workforce in emerging economies, which slowed down the growth of the market. A faltering transport sector and disruptions in the supply chains further led to a decrease in the market volume during the forecast period.





Report Coverage:

The market report for the drag chain for machines contains an in-depth understanding by encompassing critical factors including trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, & restraints. Additionally, future market trends are presented along with ongoing industry trends are presented in the report. A competitive landscape for the report is provided along with information on key players and their implemented strategies.

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market can be broken down into open and closed.

Based on material, the market can be divided into plastic, steel, and others.

With respect to application, the market can be segmented into CNC machine tools, glass machinery, electric machinery, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America to Reign Dominance During Forecast Owing to Rising Investments in Machine Tool Sector

North America is expected to witness the largest Drag Chain for Machine Market share due to an established industrial sector giving rise to constant upgrades along with rising investments towards the machine tool sector. Increasing adoption of automatic equipment and the 3D printing sector will increase the footprint of the market.

Europe will occupy a substantial market share in terms of global contribution due to increasing funds for installing drag chains in electronic equipment.

The Asia Pacific will hold considerable market share owing to increasing migration of population towards urban localities, increasing industrial infrastructure, and introduction of high-speed railway networks among others.





Competitive Landscape:

The sector of drag chain for machine is extremely fragmented due to the presence of a mix of larger and small organizations who are constantly striving to achieve a competitive edge. Some players are focused on serving consumers on a local and regional scale while others are focused on expanding their presence on a global level. For example, in October 2021, Cavotec announced that they acquired two orders for their shore power connection systems from two global leaders in container shipping lines. The financial value for this order is more than USD 7.5 million and includes Cavotec’s prefabricated PowerFit shore power connection modules that are expected to be fitted within existing container ships. Igus GmbH is expected to account for a considerable market share during the forecast period by offering a wider range of product offerings.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:



HELUKABEL GmbH

Lapp Group

Murrplastik Systems, Inc.

RR Kabel Limited

Arno Arnold GmbH

Brevetti Stendalto S.p.A.

Cavotec

igus GmbH

Dynatect Manufacturing, Inc.

Ekd Gelenkrohr GmbH

Hennig

LEONI Factory Automation

Drag Chain for Machine Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Open

Closed

By Material:

Plastic

Steel

Others

By Application:

CNC Machine Tools

Glass Machinery

Electric Machinery

Others





