Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 full year and fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022.

“We posted a solid finish to a great year, achieving record revenue for the fifth consecutive year as demand for our design-driven products remained strong and our entire team performed well,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “In the quarter, IC was soft, primarily due to lower high-end logic demand from foundries in Asia. High-end FPD also declined as panel makers of premium smart phones are focused on producing new products and have temporarily slowed design activity. Profit margins were flat sequentially as positive pricing and cost management offset the impact from lower volumes. We generated strong cash from operations, allowing us to invest in organic growth and reduce debt, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning us to support our growth strategy as well as helping us to navigate economic uncertainty. The global Photronics team performed well in 2022, and we believe we will continue to achieve our goals in 2023 and beyond.”

Full Year 2022 Results

  • Revenue of $824.5 million was up 24% over the previous year and was the fifth consecutive year of record revenue
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $118.8 million ($1.94 per diluted share), compared with $55.4 million ($0.89 per diluted share) in 2021
  • Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $593.0 million, up 29%
  • Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $231.5 million, up 14%
  • Cash and short-term investments increased to $359 million, with $275 million generated from operating activities and $112 million invested in growth through capital expenditures

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue was $210.3 million, down 4% sequentially and up 16% compared with the same period of last year
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million ($0.33 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2021
  • IC revenue was $156.2 million, down 3% sequentially and up 25% compared with the same period of last year
  • FPD revenue was $54.1 million, down 8% sequentially and down 3% compared with the same period of last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $79 million and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $66 million

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $203 million and $213 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.40 and $0.48 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
         
         
        Three Months Ended   Year Ended
        October 31,   July 31,   October 31,   October 31,   October 31,
         2022    2022     2021    2022     2021
                         
Revenue       $ 210,266   $ 219,948     $ 181,288   $ 824,549     $ 663,761
                         
Cost of goods sold       129,997     136,085       129,347     530,336       496,717
                         
      Gross Profit         80,269     83,863       51,941     294,213       167,044
                         
Operating Expenses:                      
                         
   Selling, general and administrative   15,683     15,960       14,322     63,989       57,525
                         
   Research and development     4,045     4,151       4,100     18,341       18,490
                         
   Total Operating Expenses     19,728     20,111       18,422     82,330       76,015
                         
Other operating (loss) income, net   -     (23 )     -     (17 )     3,525
                         
      Operating Income       60,541     63,729       33,519     211,866       94,554
                         
Non-operating income, net     10,797     3,641       3,809     27,167       7,452
                         
      Income Before Income Tax Provision   71,338     67,370       37,328     239,033       102,006
                         
Income tax provision       16,074     18,146       8,697     59,791       23,190
                         
      Net Income         55,264     49,224       28,631     179,242       78,816
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   18,204     17,994       8,820     60,456       23,367
                         
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders       $ 37,060   $ 31,230     $ 19,811   $ 118,786     $ 55,449
                         
Earnings per share:                      
                         
       Basic       $ 0.61   $ 0.51     $ 0.33   $ 1.96     $ 0.90
                         
       Diluted       $ 0.60   $ 0.51     $ 0.33   $ 1.94     $ 0.89
                         
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                
                         
       Basic         60,773     60,701       60,216     60,559       61,407
                         
       Diluted         61,374     61,299       60,908     61,189       61,999
                         



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
             
        October 31,   October 31,
         2022    2021
             
Assets            
             
Current assets:          
   Cash and cash equivalents   $ 319,680   $ 276,670
   Short-term investments     38,820     -
   Accounts receivable     198,147     174,447
   Inventories       50,753     55,249
   Other current assets     37,252     44,250
             
      Total current assets     644,652     550,616
             
Property, plant and equipment, net   643,873     696,553
Other assets       27,305     47,033
             
Total assets     $ 1,315,830   $ 1,294,202
             
             
             
Liabilities and Equity        
             
Current liabilities:          
   Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,024   $ 22,248
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   183,773     153,900
             
      Total current liabilities     193,797     176,148
             
Long-term debt       32,310     89,446
Other liabilities       27,634     28,046
             
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity   831,527     823,692
Noncontrolling interests     230,562     176,870
      Total equity       1,062,089     1,000,562
             
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,315,830   $ 1,294,202
             



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
          Year Ended
          October 31,   October 31,
           2022     2021 
               
Cash flows from operating activities:        
     Net income       $ 179,242     $ 78,816  
     Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
      provided by operating activities:        
         Depreciation and amortization     80,330       90,396  
         Share-based compensation     6,308       5,348  
         Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other   9,307       (23,788 )
               
Net cash provided by operating activities     275,187       150,772  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:        
       Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (112,338 )     (109,099 )
       Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities   (38,854 )     -  
       Government incentives       3,615       5,775  
       Other           (180 )     (170 )
               
Net cash used in investing activities     (147,757 )     (103,494 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:        
       Repayments of debt       (65,440 )     (20,352 )
       Purchases of treasury stock     (2,522 )     (48,249 )
       Contributions from noncontrolling interest   24,995       -  
       Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests   -       (9,597 )
       Proceeds from share-based arrangements   5,749       3,874  
       Proceeds from long-term debt     -       20,858  
       Net settlements of restricted stock awards   (1,471 )     (437 )
               
Net cash used in financing activities     (38,689 )     (53,903 )
               
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (46,012 )     4,703  
               
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   42,729       (1,922 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   279,680       281,602  
               
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 322,409     $ 279,680  


For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com


Primary Logo

Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

