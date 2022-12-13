AAON Achieves Platinum in 2022 Sustainability Alliance Scor3card

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leader in innovation and production of premium-quality, high-performance, and energy-efficient HVAC products for commercial, and industrial buildings announces the achievement of Platinum Level in the 2022 Sustainability Alliance Scor3card verification program. The Company received a Platinum score in 2021 and 2020, Gold in 2019, and Bronze in 2018. A Scor3card Platinum level requires completing more than 85 percent of eligible directives, in the categories of:



Communication

Community Resilience

Energy

Healthy Work Environment

Material Management

Transportation

Water

Diversity and Inclusion



In AAON’s Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) report for 2021, the Company highlighted significant progress in sustainability practices, including waste and water reductions, recycling, innovative product achievements, healthy work environments, and DEI practices. The full report can be found here. 2021 Sustainability ESG Report PDF

AAON leads the industry with a new innovative product through engineering, manufacturing, and testing our Zero Degree Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump.

Reported a 65% reduction in water withdrawal and recycled 17% more metals.

In 2021, 64% of AAON products were non-fossil fuel consuming.

Recorded a 10% improvement in energy usage intensity at AAON’s facilities.

AAON is proud of its growing workforce, showing 69% diversity.



“Sustainability is at the core of our business strategies and corporate citizenship efforts. AAON continues to level up in reducing the energy intensity of our own facilities, while also researching and developing new product solutions for the evolving environmental standards,” said Gary Fields, AAON President and CEO. “We strive to be a steward of society, by leading our people and managing our facilities to benefit the long-term growth of our communities. By participating in the Sustainability Alliance Scor3card program, we continue our commitment to measure and improve performances in these areas.”

About The Sustainability Alliance Scor3card

The Sustainability Alliance provides education, tools, and resources to inform and engage businesses and individuals in the three areas of sustainability: social responsibility, economic vitality, and environmental stewardship — people, profit, planet. The Alliance is committed to the resiliency of our community, success of our business members, and ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come. Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations who want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Using the triple bottom line strategy, Scor3card engages organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit, and planet. This holistic approach to sustainability allows organizations to engage their employees, bolster their economic growth, and become better environmental stewards. Scor3card®

