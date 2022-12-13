Biomarker Technologies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period to 2029
Biomarker Technologies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomarker refers to a biological characteristic that is measured and evaluated as a maker of pathological processes or normal biological or a response to a therapeutic intervention. Biomarkers are widely utilized in diagnosis of various diseases, such as infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, among others.
Biomarkers are known to have the ability to diagnosis disease at early stage. Global biomarker technologies market was valued at USD 32,203.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 93,487.04 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Biomarker Technologies Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Funds and Grants
The surge in investments in the form of funds and grants for biomarker research accelerate the market growth.
Diagnostic Biomarker Technology
The inclination from conventional approach of pathophysiology/epidemiology to biomarker studies due to the technological advances further influence the market.
Prevalence of Cancer
The increase in the prevalence of cancer across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biomarker technologies market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in demand for personalized medicine extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, continuous product innovation will further expand the market.
Global Biomarker Technologies Market Scope and Market Size
The biomarker technologies market is segmented on the basis of product, profiling technology, test type, research area and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Consumables
Instruments
Services
Software/Informatics
On the basis of product, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into consumables, instruments, services, and software/informatics.
Profiling Technology
Chromatography
NGS
PCR
Mass Spectrometry
Immunoassay
On the basis of profiling technology, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into chromatography, NGS, PCR, mass spectrometry, immunoassay. Immunoassay is further sub segmented into ELISA, western blot and protein microarray.
Test Type
Liquid Biopsy
Solid Biopsy
On the basis of test type, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into liquid biopsy and solid biopsy. Liquid biopsy is further sub segmented into ddPCR, NGS, mass spectrometry, DHPLC and other technologies.
Research Area
Genomics
Proteomics
Metabolomics
Other Research Areas
On the basis of research area, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other research areas. Metabolomics is further sub segmented into metabolic flux, lipidomics and others.
Application
Biomarker Identification
Validation and Development Research
Routine Biomarker-Based Tests
On the basis of application, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into biomarker identification, validation and development research, routine biomarker-based tests.
Biomarker Technologies Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The biomarker technologies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, profiling technology, test type, research area and application as referenced above. The countries covered in the biomarker technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the biomarker technologies market because of the rise in geriatric population, and support from private and public organizations within the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in awareness related to early screening of cancer for better treatment in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
