Presentation of Credentials, 13 December 2022

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Halimah Yacob in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi

His Excellency Allan Joseph Chintedza

2. The Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

His Excellency Lahcene Kaid Slimane

Their bio summaries are attached.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

13 DECEMBER 2022

HIS EXCELLENCY ALLAN JOSEPH CHINTEDZA

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

High Commissioner Allan Joseph Chintedza joined the diplomatic service in July 2021 after his appointment as Malawi’s Ambassador to China, with concurrent accreditation to Singapore. High Commissioner Chintedza is also accredited to Bhutan, Cambodia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand.

High Commissioner Chintedza was formerly involved in development work, particularly in poverty eradication programmes both in Malawi and abroad. He began his career as a Programme Officer for the United Nations Development Programme in Malawi, and later as the Assistant Resident Representative for the United Nations Capital Development Fund. He has served in various capacities including Deputy Executive Secretary for PRIDE Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

High Commissioner Chintedza holds a Masters of Arts in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester, UK, and a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Malawi.

HIS EXCELLENCY LAHCENE KAID SLIMANE

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ALGERIA

Ambassador Lahcene Kaid Slimane is a career diplomat. He was appointed Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Republic of Indonesia in 2021, and is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Singapore, Negara Brunei Darussalam and ASEAN.

Prior to this, Ambassador Kaid Slimane was the Ambassador Counsellor in the Cabinet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General of Resources, Ambassador to Namibia and General Consul at Strasbourg.

Earlier in his career, Ambassador Kaid Slimane has also worked at the Republic’s Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Director in several departments, including Human Resources, Protocol Affairs, Bilateral relations with Africa and with Southeast Asia-Oceania.

Ambassador Kaid Slimane graduated from the National School of Administration in Algiers in 1979. Ambassador Kaid Slimane is married and has four children.

