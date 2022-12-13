Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to be Driven by Rising Aerospace Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aerospace additive manufacturing market. It assesses the market based on its segments like platform, material type, technology, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 19.70%
The market for aerospace additive manufacturing is driven by an increasing number of airports, growing air traffic, and rising commercialisation of the aerospace industry. The increasing penetration of 3D printing technology is bolstering the market growth of aerospace additive manufacturing.
Moreover, the growing aerospace industry is fuelling the market growth for aerospace additive manufacturing all over the world.The other major aspect driving the market growth of aerospace additive manufacturing is the rising emphasis on lightweight components for fuel efficiency, coupled with the usage of new grades of materials.
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Additive manufacturing (AM) is another name for three-dimensional or 3D printing which is a computer-controlled process of creating 3D objects. Suitable materials are deposited in a series of layers to create the final object in 3D. It is specifically suited to aerospace applications owing to the ability to produce complex geometric parts such as blisks and its weight-saving capability
The major platforms of aerospace additive manufacturing are:
• Aircraft
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
• Spacecraft
The market can be broadly categorised, on the basis of material type segments into:
• Metal alloy
• Plastic
• Rubber
• Others
Based on technology, the market is categorised into:
• 3-D Printing
• Laser Sintering
• Fused Deposition Modelling
• Stereo Lithography
• Electron Beam Melting
By application, the market is segmented into:
• Structural
• Engine
• Others
The regional markets for aerospace additive manufacturing are:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa.
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Trends
The global market growth for aerospace additive manufacturing is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing government initiatives toward 3D printing and technological advancement along with surging environmental concerns.
The growing demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry is expected to increase the demand for the product in the market of aerospace additive manufacturing in the span of the forecast period. Geographically, the North American region is projected to register growth over the upcoming years due to the existence of prominent companies like the General Electric Company.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global market for Aerospace additive manufacturing market are :
3D Systems Inc.
ExOne GmbH
Optomec, Inc.
The General Electric Company
EOS GmbH
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
