Luxury Packaging Market to Garner USD 2852.14 million Globally, by 2029 at 4.78% CAGR : Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Luxury Packaging Market" Luxury Packaging market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the luxury packaging market was valued at USD 17.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.35 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Overview:-
Luxury packaging is a method used for growing brand appeal and signify the aesthetic appeal of the product, helping the manufacturer of the product to considerably increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging techniques are more often used to grow the product value rather than protect the package from situations. Growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and upsurge in the number of product launches in cosmetic and fashion sector is the major factors which is increasing the growth of the market and also
Luxury packaging is a kind of packaging. It is the design for a high-end product. Where the box is an important part of the product, it reflects and becomes a part of the brand. The packaging of a luxury product is part of the brand’s image and consumers are willing to spend more on these products if the packaging looks luxurious and appealing as well as adding to the value of the product, luxury packaging fulfils numerous other roles, it improves the image of the brand, increases consumer engagement through personalized packaging.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Amcor Plc (Australia)
HH Deluxe Packaging (U.K.)
Ekol Ofset (Turkey)
DS Smith (U.K.)
Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd (UK.)
MW Creative Ltd (U.K.)
Winter and Company AG (Switzerland)
Lucas Luxury Packaging (Ireland)
CLP Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.)
PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY (UAE)
Crown Equipment Corporation (US)
GPA Global (China)
Ardagh Group S.A (Luxembourg)
Design Packaging, Inc. (US)
Elegant Packaging (India)
McLaren Packaging Ltd, (UK)
Progress Packaging Ltd (UK)
The market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.
Luxury Packaging Market Dynamics
Drivers
Customization and Personalization
The demand of digital printers increase in several parts of the globe due to their great benefits in personalised gift products this trend carries strong implications for the luxury packaging industry. Personalised printed products are now being delivered by various leading brands, with consumption peaking during gifting occasions, such as Valentine’s Day and Christmas due to this increase the demand of luxury packaging for the packaging of these products during this period which are expected to drive the growth of the luxury packaging market.
Rise the demand of eco-friendly packaging
The use of biodegradable and sustainable packaging is an important driver for the market. Several companies are steadily prioritizing the sustainable development over other option, as the consumers are becoming more and more aware regarding environment and are looking for out more sustainable lifestyle choices. The ecological make-up box which has produced by Giorgio Armani is intended to increase the awareness toward an eco-friendly environment.
Increase in adoption due to paperboard
Paperboard is one of the most popular material which is used materials in luxury packaging. Some of the other material used in which include plastic, metal, glass, and wood, among others. Most of the raw materials used because these are easily source able and, at the same time, help to create a sense of best quality in the minds of customers.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of product launches, especially in the fashion industry and cosmetic sectors is driving the growth of the luxury packaging market. One of the significant trends, which has been observed by several manufacturers in recent times is the use of bio-degradable, sustainable, or eco-friendly packaging. Thus, manufacturers are progressively investing in advanced technology and innovation so as to provide manufacturers with sustainable luxury packaging and this is increasing the opportunities for the growth of the market. Additional factor which is boosting the growth of the market is the increasing penetration of online retail and travel retail. The travel retail market is increasing at a high pace and is developing as an opportunity for upcoming growth of the global luxury packaging market.
Recent Development
In June 2021, Amcor introduced an advanced heat seal medical packaging solution for paper packaging and medical applications; the ACT2100 offers augmented productivity and it is available globally. This next-generation coating technology has features for healthcare uses and also provides documents for guidelines in all markets.
In September 2020, Delta Global produced an eco-friendly and innovative packaging solution for Heat’s high-end fashion mystery box service. With innovation and sustainability taking center stage, this partnership goals to reinforce both the brands’ and mitigate the fashion industry’s impact on climate change.
Segmentation:- Luxury Packaging Market
The luxury packaging market is segmented on the basis of products, packaging, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Rigid Box
Cartons
Bags
Slipcases
Folders
Packaging
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Fashion and Eyewear
Wine and Alcohol
Pastries and Sweets
Application
Personal Care
Food and Beverages
Confectionary
Others
End-Users
Food and Beverage Industry
Retail and Consumer Products
Luxury Packaging Market, By Region:
The luxury packaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, packaging, application and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the luxury packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the luxury packaging market in terms of revenue and market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for luxury packaging in this region. North America region leads the Luxury Packaging market due to increasing investment in advanced technology and innovation so as to provide manufacturers with sustainable luxury packaging, increase in the number of product launches, especially in the fashion and cosmetic sectors in this region.
During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to increase in product launches, especially in the cosmetic and fashion sectors and gradually investing in advanced technology so as to provide producers with supportable luxury packaging in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Reasons to Consider This Report:
Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global Luxury Packaging market.
The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.
The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Luxury Packaging Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.
Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Queries Resolved In This Report:
Which will be the specialties at which Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set a nearness?
Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?
Which will be the application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?
What will be the dangers that will attack growth?
The length of the global market opportunity?
How does Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?
Table of Contents: Global Luxury Packaging Market
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insight
Market Overview
Covid-19 Impact on Luxury Packaging in Healthcare Industry
Global Luxury Packaging Market, by Product Type
Global Luxury Packaging Market, by Modality
Global Luxury Packaging Market, by Type
Global Luxury Packaging Market, by Mode
Global Luxury Packaging Market, by End User
Global Luxury Packaging Market, by Geography
Global Luxury Packaging Market, Company Landscape
Swot Analysis
Company Profiles
Questionnaire
