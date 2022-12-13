Global Warehousing And Storage Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022”, the warehousing and storage market is predicted to reach a value of $656.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The warehousing and storage market is expected to grow to $861.86 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Many warehousing and storage companies are using big data analytics as a tool to plan and optimise warehouse operations.

Key Trends In The Warehousing And Storage Market

Big data analyses the location, capacity, and flexibility of warehouses to predict customer requirements. It helps with improving warehouse planning and replenishment and creating lean supply chains with sophisticated inventory systems. This maximises workflow, improves floor utilization, and increases operational efficiencies and ROI. For example, The Clemens Group, a food services provider, uses big data forklift fleet management software to track vehicle impacts, operator productivity, and equipment utilisation on forklifts in the warehouse. EastPack, one of the largest kiwifruit packing houses in New Zealand, uses big data from real-time location systems to minimise supply chain errors and inventory issues. Major companies using big data analytics in warehousing include Deutsche Post, DHL Group, United Parcel Service, and Kuehne + Nagel.

Warehousing And Storage Market Overview

The warehousing and storage market consists of sales of warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for bonded merchandise, general merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other warehouse products. Establishments in the warehousing and storage industry generally handle goods in containers, such as boxes, barrels, and/or drums, using equipment such as forklifts, pallets, and racks. They are not specialised in handling bulk products of any particular type, size, or quantity of goods or products.

Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Warehousing And Storage, Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage, Specialized Warehousing And Storage, Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

• By End-Use: Retail Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Consumer Goods Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare Industry, Other End Users

• By Ownership: Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses

• By Geography: The global warehousing and storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Deutsche Post AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Glencore International, XPO Logistics Inc., Bunge Limited, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Prologis Inc., Owens & Minor

Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth warehousing and storage global market research. The market report analyzes warehousing and storage global market size, warehousing and storage global market growth drivers, warehousing and storage global market trends, warehousing and storage market segments, warehousing and storage market major players, warehousing and storage market growth across geographies, and warehousing and storage market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

