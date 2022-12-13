Submit Release
Czech Republic supports strengthened Việt Nam-EU relations: official

VIETNAM, December 13 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jiri Kozak on Monday affirmed that the country supports efforts to strengthen ties between Việt Nam and the EU.

During a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Thị Thu Hằng as part of his visit to Việt Nam from December 12 to 13, Jiri said that as the rotating President of the EU Council in the second half of 2022, the Czech Government had always actively boosted the removal of the European Commission’s Illegal Unregulated Unreported fishing “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam’s aquatic product exports.

It also called on EU member countries to soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Jiri appreciated the role of the Vietnamese community in Czech, particularly their contributions to the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control.

Hằng spoke highly of the visit by Jiri and the Czech pharmaceutical medical business delegation which she said helped boost the two countries’ relations, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

She emphasised that Việt Nam always paid attention to boosting relationship with traditional partners and the Czech Republic was one of its prioritised partners in Central and Eastern Europe.

Hằng said that Việt Nam was grateful for the Czech Government’s donation of 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that practically contributed to the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control.

At the meeting, the two agreed to increase contact and exchange of delegations at all levels.

They expressed satisfaction at the coordination between the two foreign ministries at multilateral forums, agreeing to continue strengthening cooperation and mutual support at regional and international organisations.

They also showed their delight at the economic achievements that the two countries made over the past time and agreed that it was necessary to strengthen effective and substantive cooperation in areas where the two sides have potential and strengths.

They also agreed to encourage and create favourable conditions for investment projects and joint ventures of the two countries based on effectively taking advantage of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and implementing the results of the 7th meeting of the Việt Nam-Czech Intergovernmental Committee. — VNS

