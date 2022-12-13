Insights Into The Global Passenger Air Transport Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2022”, the passenger air transport market is predicted to reach a value of $575.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The passenger air transport global market is expected to grow to $979.22 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 14.2%. The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the growth of the passenger air transport market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Passenger Air Transport Market

The use of analytics is rapidly growing in the aviation industry to capture critical insights from customer and operations data. It allows airlines to offer personalised services to their customers by using data analytics tools at every customer touchpoint. The growing use of analytics in the aviation industry is mainly a result of increasing competition between airlines. As a result, the commercial airline is looking to enhance customer satisfaction levels by analysing parameters such as ticket sales, passenger profile, and purchase history. For instance, Chicago-based United Airlines analyses 150 variables in a customer profile to offer a more personalised offer. Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines are major companies using analytics in the aviation industry.

Overview Of The Passenger Air Transport Market

The passenger air transport services market consists of sales of passenger air transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as aeroplanes and helicopters, to provide air transportation services for passengers. It includes services offered by both scheduled and non-scheduled air carriers.

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Domestic Air Passengers, International Air Passengers

By Class: Business Class, Economy Class

By End-Use: Private, Commercial

By Geography: The passenger air transport global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Emirates Group, American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Inc., China Southern Airlines, Japan Airlines Co Ltd

