At 5.8% CAGR, Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size Worth US$15.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Increasing medical textiles applications will drive the growth of the Antimicrobial Textiles Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Antimicrobial Textiles Market size is forecast to reach US$15.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Antimicrobial textiles are high-performance textiles comprising various types of fabrics such as cotton, acrylic fiber, polyethylene, among others. Antimicrobial textiles are massively used for several medical textiles applications that include protective gowns, masks, gloves, beddings, bandages, and many more. The demand for medical textile applications globally is booming with increasing demand for maintaining high standards of hygiene and a bacteria-free environment and this will drive the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antimicrobial Textiles Market highlights the following areas -

1. Polyester is leading the antimicrobial textiles market. The easy availability and its quality to be blended with multiple fibers make it a desirable choice in the market.

2. Medical textiles applications will drive the growth of the market. For instance, as per the June 2020 report, Thailand-based Indorama Ventures supplied 1000 antimicrobial face masks to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) staff.

3. The North American region will witness the highest demand for antimicrobial textiles in the forecast period owing to the expanding antimicrobial textile portfolio in the region. For instance, US-based Milliken & Company, which deals with protective textile materials, launched its new antimicrobial fabric made with 65% polyester and 35% cotton in 2020.



Segmental Analysis :

1. Synthetic organic compounds dominated the antimicrobial textiles market in 2021. Synthetic organic compounds involve polyhexamethylenebiguanides, quaternary ammonium compounds, and many other compounds. These compounds offer higher efficiency against a large number of microbes in a cost-effective way.

2. The North American region held the largest market share in the antimicrobial textiles market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for antimicrobial textiles is attributed to the presence of several market players and flourishing medical textile applications in the region.

3. Pad-dry cure dominated the finishing techniques in the antimicrobial textiles market in 2021. Pad-dry cure involves steps such as padding, drying, and curing for the antimicrobial textile finishing process. This technique is extensively used to impart antimicrobial properties onto fabrics.

4. Antimicrobial textiles such as cotton fabrics, polyester, and acrylic fiber fabrics find their extensive use in medical applications such as masks, gloves, bandages, curtains, bedding, among others



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antimicrobial Textiles Industry are -

1. Milliken & Company

2. PurThread Technologies

3. Trevira GmbH

4. BioCote Limited

5. Unitika Ltd.



