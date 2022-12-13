At 8.5 % CAGR, Cooling Fabrics Market Size Worth USD 2.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

the global growth in demand for sporting apparel is propelling the growth and is expected to account for a significant share of the Cooling Fabrics Market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cooling Fabrics Market size is projected to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cooling fabrics help to maintain a comfortable body temperature during hot weather and physical performance. The cooling fabrics industry is based on a cooler microclimate to remove heat between humans and the environment. The major factor for producing cooling fabrics include fabric construction and weight, moisture management, mesh panels and air vent and fitting of the garments. The synthetic cooling fabrics segment is the largest type used in this market which includes nylon, polyester, linen and rayon. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cooling Fabrics Market highlights the following areas -

1. The North American region is expected to augment the growth of the target market, owing to the high demand for cooling fabrics in sports and lifestyle. The presence of major cooling fabrics manufacturers such as Coolcore LLC, Polartec and Hexarmoris projected to drive the growth of the market.

2. The notable use of synthetic fabrics is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to increase cooling fabrics market size in coming years.

3. Synthetic fabrics materials include nylon, polyester, rayon and spandex. According to Textile Exchange, more than 65% accounted for synthetic fiber in the global fiber production market.

4. The increasing demand for knitted fabric in a range of applications, such as fashion and apparel. Knitted fabric is having a high degree of elasticity and is more comfortable compared to others fabrics.

5. Growing demand for cooling fabrics in sports apparel is the key factor accelerating the market growth as it easily eliminates sweat from wearable clothes and shoes.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The synthetic segment held the largest Cooling Fabrics Market share in 2021, followed by natural fabrics and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Synthetic fabrics such as nylon, polyester and rayon are fibers made through chemical synthesis.

2. North America held the largest Cooling Fabrics market share in 2021 up to 36.2%. Cooling fabrics is an innovative product that provides cooling, warmth, feels comfortable, circulation of evaporation and regulates evaporating and soft texture. Growing physical activities and sports in the USA is the key driving factor for the growth of cooling fabrics in the North American market.

3. The sports apparel segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period in the Cooling Fabrics Market. Sports apparel application is growing due to growth in health awareness and the rise in adoption of fitness activities which include running, swimming, aerobics and yoga. Cooling fabrics protect sports people from the environment by keeping the body cool, driving the demand for the sports apparel fabrics market. Nylon, polyester and rayon are commonly used in sports apparel.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cooling Fabrics Industry are -

1. Tex-Ray Industrial

2. NILIT

3. AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ

4. Nan Ya Plastics

5. Formosa Taffeta



