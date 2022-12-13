Insights Into The Global Passenger Rail Transport Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022”, the passenger rail transport market is predicted to reach a value of $246.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The passenger rail transport global market is expected to grow to $324.68 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Key Trends In The Passenger Rail Transport Market

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in the rail transportation industry to optimise energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally. Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation, Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.

Overview Of The Passenger Rail Transport Market

The passenger rail transport global market consists of sales of passenger rail transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station where they board the train to a destination station.

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Medium-Distance Passenger Transport, Long-Distance Passenger Transport, Short-Distance Passenger Transport

By Service Type: Transportation, Services Allied to Transportation (Maintenance of Railcars and Rail Tracks, Switching of Cargo, and Storage)

By Application: City, Rural

By Geography: The passenger rail transport global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Railway Corporation, Central Japan Railway Co, Duetsche Bahn AG, East Japan Railway Co, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA, Indian Railways, FirstGroup PLC, JSC Russian Railways

