Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2029
Orthopedic surgical robots market is expected to reach the value of USD 23,018.86 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.NEW YORK, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Research Report Forcast 2022-2029 provides a key analysis of the market status of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots with the best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments and Browse Market data Tables.
The Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The Orthopedic Surgical Robots report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.1% in 2022-2029.
The objective of the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market research report is to describe the crucial segment and competition in Medical Devices industry. It helps in making essential business decisions by having complete insights of Orthopedic Surgical Robots market as well as by conducting in-depth analysis of different segments. This research report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach because it presents the market overview and growth assessment with its historical as well as futuristic data for the user.
Which will help to identify Orthopedic Surgical Robots revenue, industry shares, product specifications, different companies from different regions, industry demand and supply data for the upcoming industry. This makes it easy for the reader to gain an accurate insight of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market to compete with competitors and plan the strategies accordingly.
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Key Players/ Company Profiles:
Intuitive Surgical (U.S.)
Stryker (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Smith+Nephew (UK)
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
Asensus Surgical US Inc., (U.S.)
Corindus Inc., (U.S.)
Renishaw plc (UK)
Auris Health Inc., (U.S.)
Think Surgical Inc., (U.S.)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)
CMR Surgical Ltd. (U.S.)
Preceyes BV (Netherlands)
Microsure (Netherlands)
Titan Medical Inc., (Canada)
Avateramedical Gmbh (Germany)
Medicaroid Corporation (Japan)
………………….
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segmentation Outlook:
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market by Type:
Mako surgical systems
ROBODOC Surgical Systems
NAVIO Surgical System
T-Solution One Surgical System
Others
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market By Applications:
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
General Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Urologic Surgery
Knee Surgery
Hip Surgery
Others
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Regional Segment Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Requirement of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots
The growing usage of orthopedic surgical robots for utilization in orthopedic and other minimally invasive surgeries is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The mounting pace of the aged and geriatric population prone to such diseases also bolsters the market's overall growth.
Additionally, the precisions and accuracy rendered by the surgical robotics while operating the crucial body parts such as spinal injury and neurological disorders surgeries are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector is also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the surging awareness amongst patients and the physicians regarding the advantages associated with the robotics surgery owing to the popularity of precision and minimal invasive parameters also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.
Opportunities
Growing Funding and Other Advancements
Moreover, the imputing technological pace advancing in medical robotics or surgical robotics are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Surge in funding for medical robot research and increased government initiatives to support orthopedic surgeries by providing reimbursements and compensation will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.
Reasons to buy:
Review the scope of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Outline of market dynamics coupled with market growth effects in coming years.
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market segmentation analysis includes qualitative and quantitative research, including the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and country level analysis combining Orthopedic Surgical Robots market and supply forces that are affecting the growth of the market.
Market value data (millions of US dollars) and volume (millions of units) for each segment and sub-segment.
and strategies adopted by the players in the last five years.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 01: Executive Summary
Chapter 02: scope of the report
Chapter 03: research methodology
Chapter 04: Introduction
Chapter 05: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Overview
Chapter 06: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size
Chapter 07: Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 08: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segmentation By Technology
Chapter 09: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 10: Customer Landscape
Chapter 11: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segmentation by End User
Chapter 12: regional landscape
Chapter 13: decision framework
Chapter 14: Drivers and Challenges
Chapter 15: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Trends
Chapter 16: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 17: company profiles
Chapter 18: Appendix
