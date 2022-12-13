Adalimumab Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing prevalence of arthritis and skin disorders is estimated to drive the market growth of the Adalimumab Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adalimumab Market Size is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Adalimumab is a monoclonal antibody and disease-modifying antirheumatic medication that acts by inactivating tumor necrosis factor-alpha. It is marketed under the brand names Humira and Exemptia, among others. The original adalimumab drug is sold under the brand name Humira. New versions of adalimumab are known as adalimumab biosimilars. Biosimilars are similar versions of original biological medicines. Adalimumab is a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis which affects the musculoskeletal system, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and other diseases. It was first introduced in the United States by Abbvie and was approved by the FDA in 2002. It is used to alleviate inflammation by acting on the immune system. The growing prevalence of arthritis and skin disorders, adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, and growing obese population are some of the factors driving the Adalimumab Market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of psoriasis arthritis, highly informed people knowing the benefits of adalimumab, and high healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to increasing prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis., demand for better healthcare facilities as well a boost in the investments done by government and private companies in pharma industry. The proliferation of Rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Adalimumab Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Adalimumab Market Segmentation Analysis- By Disease: Adalimumab Market based on the disease can be further segmented into Crohn’s disease, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Ulcerative colitis, and others. Rheumatoid arthritis held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects several joints, especially the hands and feet. The immune system of the body targets its own tissue, such as joints and muscles and attacks the internal organs in extreme cases. According to the estimations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021, around 14 million people live with Rheumatoid arthritis. The inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis can cause harm to other parts of the body as well.

Adalimumab Market Segmentation Analysis- By End User: Adalimumab Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and others. The hospital's segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to increased healthcare infrastructure’s spending by countries, technological advancements in the hospital industry and increasing prevalence of arthritis requiring hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Osteoarthritis accounted for more than $16 billion of the combined cost for all hospitalizations in the U.S. in 2020. Moreover, as per the estimations of Cureus Journal of Medical science, more than 560,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. were owing to rheumatoid arthritis in 2020, propelling the growth of the hospital's segment.

Adalimumab Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The Adalimumab Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 33% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts on account of increased awareness about the effectiveness of adalimumab in treating arthritis, rising prevalence of psoriasis arthritis, FDA approvals for adalimumab biosimilars, and high healthcare spending. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, more than 8 million people in the U.S. have psoriasis. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of rising healthcare expenditure, demand for better healthcare facilities, and increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. IBD is getting more common, complex, and severe in Australia, according to Crohn's & Colitis. It affects about 1 in 250 adults aged 5 to 40. Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis affects nearly 75,000 Australians, with the number expected to rise to 100,000 by 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Adalimumab industry are -

1. Croda International Plc

2. AbbVie Inc

3. Clariant AG

4. Novartis AG

5. AkzoNobel N.V

