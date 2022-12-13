Poe on the publication of the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Registration Act:

Submit Release
December 13, 2022

We laud the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for meeting the deadline of publication for the IRR, and for being on track with the timeline as provided under Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act.

However, we note with grave concern the vague verification process under the said IRR. The importance of having a verification process cannot be emphasized enough--it serves as the first line of defense against the misuse of our mobile telecommunication systems to perpetrate national security threats and identity theft in the case of end-users.

A strong and definite verification process like what we see in standard Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures is a proactive guard against possible abuses in the system.

In order to facilitate the immediate implementation of the law, we are constrained to trust the assurances given by the Technical Working Group who drafted the IRR that the NTC will continuously issue the necessary guidelines to guide the telcos in the performance of their duties under the law, particularly specifying the processes for verifying submitted information.

This verification process may include the in-platform or in-website facial validation, such as a selfie scan that we see in apps like Gcash, and the cross-checking of submitted information. These are the sophisticated verification systems that we also see in model jurisdictions like Singapore which we all know has effectively implemented SIM registration.

Congress shall continue to exercise its oversight functions and shall monitor the strict implementation of this Act. This law was created precisely to stomp down the proliferation of fraud and crime in the communications system. We will not allow for it to be another avenue for the commission of fraud and identity theft.

We also enjoin the telcos to invest in their platforms to make this transition and implementation as safe, convenient and accessible as possible for our mobile subscribers. They are reminded of their duty to serve the end-users and to ensure that the purpose of the SIM Registration Act is carried out accordingly.

