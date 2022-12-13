Gatchalian: Gov't assistance, subsidies to private schools to cover BARMM

Private schools in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be included in the Government Assistance and Subsidies to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE), Senator Win Gatchalian assured.

The ratified bicameral conference committee report on the 2023 national budget carried a special provision proposed by Gatchalian, which provides that the Department of Education (DepEd) shall continue to implement the Government and Assistance (GAS) programs for beneficiaries, learners, teachers, and schools in BARMM. The DepEd is further mandated to provide guidelines on the implementation, release, and monitoring of payment to BARMM schools.

According to Gatchalian, this special provision will provide a legal basis for DepEd to pay for GAS vouchers for BARMM schools. BARMM's Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) previously asked for DepEd's help to cover BARMM in GASTPE, which has no allocation under the BARMM budget.

Gatchalian further added that including BARMM learners in the GASTPE Program should help address low enrollment and cohort survival rates in the region. The lawmaker pointed out last August that while enrollment in all regions reached 99% compared to that of the previous school year, enrollment in BARMM has remained at 89%

"Magandang balita sa ating mga mag-aaral sa private schools ng BARMM. Sila ay makakatanggap ng tulong pinansyal mula sa pamahalaan sa ilalim ng 2023 budget. Mahalaga ito upang matiyak natin na mas maaabot natin ang mas maraming mag-aaral sa rehiyon at hindi sila mapag-iiwanan pagdating sa dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Gatchalian: Mga pribadong paaralan sa BARMM makikinabang sa tulong pinansyal ng gobyerno

Tiniyak ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magiging bahagi ng Government Assistance and Subsidies to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) ang mga pribadong paaralan sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Naging bahagi ng niratipikahang bicameral conference committee report ng 2023 national budget ang isang special provision na ipinanukala ni Gatchalian, kung saan nakasaad na patuloy na ipapatupad ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang Government and Assistance (GAS) para sa mga benepisyaryo, mga mag-aaral, mga guro, at mga paaralan sa BARMM. Magiging mandato rin ng DepEd na magkaroon ng mga pamantayan sa pagpapatupad, paglabas, at pag-monitor ng mga pondong ibabayad sa mga paaralan sa BARMM.

Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang special provision na ito ang magiging basehang ligal ng DepEd upang bigyan ng GAS vouchers ang mga paaralan sa BARMM. Dati nang humingi ang BARMM Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) ng tulong sa DepEd upang maging bahagi ang rehiyon ng GASTPE. Wala kasing pondo ang BARMM para sa GASTPE.

Ayon pa kay Gatchalian, ang pagsali sa BARMM students sa GASTPE Program ay makatutulong sa pagtugon sa mababang enrollment at cohort survival rates sa rehiyon. Matatandaan na noong nakaraang Agosto, hindi pa umabot sa 89% ang enrollment sa BARMM kung ihahambing sa enrollment noong nagdaang school year. Taliwas ito sa enrollment na naitala sa buong bansa na umabot sa 99%.

"Magandang balita sa ating mga mag-aaral sa private schools ng BARMM. Sila ay makakatanggap ng tulong pinansyal mula sa pamahalaan sa ilalim ng 2023 budget. Mahalaga ito upang matiyak natin na mas maaabot natin ang mas maraming mag-aaral sa rehiyon at hindi sila mapag-iiwanan pagdating sa dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.