Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market worth $8.2 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC

Growing demand from Construction Industry and Growing Energy & Power Sector will likely drive the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market size is forecast to reach $8.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes (PSA) are the flexible strip of cloth, paper, and plastic coated with permanently tacky adhesive at room temperature. Surging use of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes based on the ethylene-vinyl acetate, non-reactive adhesive, and Polyvinyl Chloride Tapes across various end-use industries like medical & healthcare, packaging, electrical & electronics, transportation, and construction is expected to drive the PSA market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The market in Europe is projected to witness a significant growth due to the high demand for personal care and consumer goods packaging. Whereas, the UK, Germany, and France are the major countries in the Region.

2. Fluctuation in the raw material prices of ethylene-vinyl acetate, non-reactive adhesive, and Polyvinyl Chloride Tapes, and stringent environment regulations are hindering the market's growth.

3. COVID-19 acts as a major challenging factor to the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tapes market due to disruption of the global supply chain and declined demand from the end-use industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Acrylic segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market in 2020. Acrylic is a translucent polymer material with excellent strength, stiffness, and optical clarity. Acrylic adhesives have superior weathering properties, excellent durability, and high shear strength compared to other transparent adhesives.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of more than 45% in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market in 2020 and is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is due to the presence of emerging country like China and India, developing manufacturing and pharmaceutical industry, and growing packaging and FMCG industry.

3. Plastic Films segment held the largest share of more than 45% in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market in 2020. In Plastic Films, ethylene-vinyl acetate, non-reactive adhesive, Polyvinyl Chloride Tapes, and Polypropylene (PP) is most widely used for manufacturing adhesive tapes.

4. Double Coated PSA Tapes segment held the largest share of more than 45% in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market in 2020. In Double Coated PSA Tapes, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive is applied on both sides of the tape to create a strong bond between two substrates, such as metal, plastic, and paper.

5. Packaging & Labeling segment held the largest share of more than 40% in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market in 2020. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tapes are used for various packaging purposes like food packaging, consumer good packaging, and medical packaging.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Industry are -

1. Adchem Corp.,

2. Nitto Denko Corp.,

3. Dow Chemical Co.,

4. Advance Tapes International Ltd.,

5. Avery Dennison Corp.



