Nutricosmetics Market is Rising Exponentially at Rate of 7.57% During the Forecast Period | Analysis and Trends
Market Analysis and Size
Nutricosmetics market size is expected to increase significantly. This can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of skin problems such as anti-aging, hair loss, wrinkles, and so on, which are linked to various nutrient deficiencies. Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices in the face of rising healthcare expenditures and an increasing burden of lifestyle diseases would drive up market demand globally.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutricosmetics market was valued at USD 3976.32 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7128.71 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Nutricosmetics refers to the combination of nutrients used in the manufacture of cosmetics to support the function and structure of the skin. Several micronutrients, such as vitamin A, E, and C, are well-known anti-oxidants that help to reduce the effect of free radicals on the skin.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Nutricosmetics Market Includes:
Laboratoire Dermatologique ACM (France)
Forza Industries Ltd. (U.K.)
Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K.)
D-LAB Nutricosmetics (France)
Skinade (U.K.)
Amway (U.K.)
Natrol, LLC (U.S.)
SOS Hair Care (U.K.)
WR Group (U.S.)
Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)
L’Oreal S.A. (France)
Unilever PLC (UK)
Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
Key Market Segments:
The nutricosmetics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, intake type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Ingredient
Carotenoids
Vitamins
Nutricosmetics Fatty Acids
Others
Intake Type
Pill Type Nutricosmetics
Drinkable Nutricosmetics
Application
Personal Care
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Health Care
Digestive Health
Heart Health
Weight Management
Others
Distribution channel
Modern Trade
Health and Beauty Stores
Specialty Stores
Pharmacy Stores
E-Commerce
Nutricosmetics Market Country Level Analysis:
The nutricosmetics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, ingredient, application, intake type and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the nutricosmetics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poalnd, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The European nutricosmetics market is booming, thanks to changing consumer lifestyles in the region. The rise can also be attributed to people’s increasing willingness to try new methods of personal care and beauty enhancement through nutricosmetics. Furthermore, rising demand for multi-functional products that offer hair, skin, and nail care, as well as other features, would boost regional growth over the forecast period.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Nutricosmetics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals
Consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals used in popular cosmetic skincare products is driving them to choose products with less harmful natural ingredients that provide the same benefits without the negative side effects associated with synthetic-based products. Small-scale players are expanding faster in the domestic market. Consumer preferences are shifting toward these brands, which also claim to use environment friendly manufacturing methods, creating the product more appealing to the consumer.
Marketing strategies and research and development activities to boost market growth
The rising number of research and development activities aimed at incorporating organic nutrients into beauty products, as well as the high investment made by manufacturers in research projects, drive the nutricosmetics market growth. Rising disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa will open up new opportunities for global corporations.
Opportunity
Mergers and acquisitions among the world’s leading innovative and strategic development plans, as well as an increase in people’s concerns about their health, have an impact on the nutricosmetics market. Furthermore, the emergence of innovative products displaying innovative products, as well as the implementation of favourable regulatory norms such as Food for Specific Health Issues (FOSHU), will provide profitable opportunities to nutricosmetics market players during the forecast period.
Recent Development
Nykaa acquired a 60% stake in Nudge Wellness in April 2022, launching the company into the nutricosmetic market. Nykaa is a beauty, wellness, and fashion e-commerce company based in India.
Herbalife Nutrition announced the August 2021 launch of its multi-ingredient beauty supplement “Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow,” which is based on Lycored Nutrient Complex, a tomato extract obtained from the Israeli firm ‘Lycored.’ The new supplement contains a high concentration of lycopene as well as other carotenoids found in the fruit.
