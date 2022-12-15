Breaking Boundaries: How Namibia is Establishing itself in The World of Film Production
African filmmakers struggling to make their mark
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa has many talented filmmakers struggling to make their mark on the global film industry
due to insufficient resources and funding. However, in recent times, many African countries
have gained more momentum, allowing local filmmakers to showcase their art to their
country and the larger world.
Namibia is one such country, as its small film industry is beginning to break boundaries to
stand tall with the big hitters in movie making. Local filmmakers have important stories to tell,
and it shows with the current films being produced.
Alongside local efforts to grow the film industry, Namibia has also made conscious
connections with international filmmakers so that the country can gain more recognition. In
contrast, international filmmakers reap the benefits of Namibian locations and productions.
The Current State of the Namibian Film Industry
Currently, Namibia is home to seventy filmmakers and a variety of production companies
that offer filming, production, and editing expertise alongside some of the best camera and
technology equipment used for pre- and post-production.
The film industry is small and still has much work to do before it efficiently grows. Some
production companies struggle to establish themselves, as a few still need functional
websites. That said, the production companies do show potential, and Namibia has
developed some genuinely ground-breaking films that can stand the test of time. The White
Line, Salute!, Invisibles and more are some prominent examples of the most famous
Namibian films.
Local filmmakers are working hard to cater to the needs and wants of the Namibian
audience. Original storytelling is the goal, and this is done by helping filmmakers produce
creative and entertaining art pieces. More awareness must be created, giving local
filmmakers more opportunities and funding.
Methods to Grow The Film Industry
One of the best ways for a country like Namibia to grow is by gaining international
recognition. Once international filmmakers see the value of a country like Namibia for
filmmaking, that directly and positively influences the state of the film industry within the
country.
The country is fully aware of this, ensuring that they regulate many different locations- rural,
urban, beaches, coastal towns, deserts and more- so that they are ready and available for
international filmmakers. These diversified landscapes make Namibia an ideal filming
location, which is why the country works hard to keep these locations prime and ready for
filming.
There are over three hundred movie productions in Namibia, and the country is already
prosperous. The popular and acclaimed movie Mad Max: Fury Road was entirely filmed in
Namibia. This Oscar winner has been widely accepted by audiences, and filmmakers have
seen the benefits of working in Namibia as the country home to talented production crews.
The Logistics of Filming in Namibia
Commercial filming projects are regulated, meaning international filmmakers must apply for
filming permits and work visas. This might seem stressful and overwhelming, but a company
such as African Fixer helps international filmmakers with the administration side of
filmmaking.
On top of the administration, African Fixer is an efficient film equipment supplier that
connects international filmmakers with the best crews in a specific country. Instead of
international filmmakers needing to worry about the logistics of filming in Namibia, they can
rely on African Fixer, one of the most component filming service providers.
Companies like this make filming in Africa all the more accessible and more accessible. This
is very inviting to filmmakers, as movie productions can be a logistical and administrative
nightmare. By streamlining the process, African countries such as Namibia can be seen as a
place of opportunity that benefits both sides.
The Start of Something New For Namibia
Namibia can continue to grow their film industry through international relationships. In doing
so, the state of the local film industry will improve, and Namibia can be one of the top
producers of film in Africa with enough hard work and dedication.
Film and television is a powerful media that can boost the economy while telling culturally
relevant and vital stories that can make a global impact. This can be a new beginning for
Namibian cinema, and the film production standards can only go up from this point onwards.
Durand Le Sueur
African Fixer
+27 72 382 2681
durand@africanfixer.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other