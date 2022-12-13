Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,420 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE 04:52 AM RE: Road Closure - Route 207 (Highgate Road) Swanton VT

POWER COMPANY IS ADVISING THEY HAVE RE-OPENED ONE LANE AT THIS TIME.

 

(802)878-7111

From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, December 12, 2022 10:59 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - Route 207 (Highgate Road) Swanton VT

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Swanton Police

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 207 – Highgate Road in the Town of Swanton between Bushey Road and Hazard Road will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Police, Fire, EMS and the electric company are on scene.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

 

 

 

Swanton Police

802-868-4100

You just read:

UPDATE 04:52 AM RE: Road Closure - Route 207 (Highgate Road) Swanton VT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.