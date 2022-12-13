Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,480 in the last 365 days.

Drivers Can Now Buy a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro in Bloomington, Indiana

Customers in Bloomington, Indiana, can purchase a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro at Royal South Toyota.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Bloomington, Indiana, can now get their hands on a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro at Royal South Toyota. The vehicle has a selling price of $56,551.  

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro comes with a 4.0-liter V-6 engine with a five-speed automatic transmission. The SUV has a fuel economy rating of 16 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the highway. Furthermore, the vehicle has a 23-gallon fuel tank. The 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is available with other features, such as: 

    Back-Up Camera 

    Dual Zone Auto Climate Control 

    Front Camera 

    Cruise Control 

    Collision Mitigation-Front 

    8-inch touchscreen display 

    Rear Child Safety Locks 

    Lane Departure Alert and more. 

To purchase this model, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an online application form and send it. The dealership's finance team works with various banks and lending organizations to develop a loan package that best suits the applicants. Moreover, the buyers can also trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new vehicle.  

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.royalsouthtoyota.com/ or call 833-900-3609. They can also visit the dealership in person at 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401. 

Media Contact

Andy Long, Royal South Toyota, 866-609-4926, along@royalsouth.com

 

SOURCE Royal South Toyota

You just read:

Drivers Can Now Buy a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro in Bloomington, Indiana

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.