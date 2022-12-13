Drivers Can Now Buy a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro in Bloomington, Indiana

Customers in Bloomington, Indiana, can purchase a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro at Royal South Toyota.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Bloomington, Indiana, can now get their hands on a 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro at Royal South Toyota. The vehicle has a selling price of $56,551.

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro comes with a 4.0-liter V-6 engine with a five-speed automatic transmission. The SUV has a fuel economy rating of 16 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the highway. Furthermore, the vehicle has a 23-gallon fuel tank. The 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is available with other features, such as:

Back-Up Camera

Dual Zone Auto Climate Control

Front Camera

Cruise Control

Collision Mitigation-Front

8-inch touchscreen display

Rear Child Safety Locks

Lane Departure Alert and more.

To purchase this model, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an online application form and send it. The dealership's finance team works with various banks and lending organizations to develop a loan package that best suits the applicants. Moreover, the buyers can also trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new vehicle.

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.royalsouthtoyota.com/ or call 833-900-3609. They can also visit the dealership in person at 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401.

