Slone Partners CEO Outlines Strategies for Developing Leaders from Within in New Interview with Pharmaceutical Executive

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a talent crunch in the life sciences, particularly in the C-suite, so companies must be innovative in their recruiting approaches. Leslie Loveless, the CEO of Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, shares her perspectives on cutting-edge executive recruiting strategies in a new interview with Pharmaceutical Executive.

"It's about building the bench and making sure that every single time you need to hire someone for leadership, you don't have to go outside because you have people internally who have been groomed for that next stage of growth in that organization," Loveless is quoted. "They understand who the company is, they are believers in the story, and [they] will be a great part of the success going forward."

Loveless explains in the article that promoting from within is especially important in the life sciences industry since individuals who understand both the science and the business side of the company are much more valuable than those who only possess one of those skills. She also stresses the value of creating inclusive cultures and offering hybrid work opportunities that may not have existed pre-pandemic.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives can also have a positive impact on life sciences recruiting efforts, Loveless points out, particularly if companies are offering flexible work options, which can help in attracting new talent and retaining current talent that might otherwise consider leaving the company," writes Pharmaceutical Executive editor Mike Hollan.

The article is published both online and in the December 1 printed edition of Pharmaceutical Executive.

