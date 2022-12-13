Botify Expands Executive Leadership and Advisory Bench in Response to Widespread Industry Push to Leverage the Power of Organic Search

Appointment of seasoned leaders in NEMEA, SEMEA signifies the company's response to robust industry growth and recognition of organic search as a strategic and sustainable performance marketing channel

Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance-driven organic search, is closing out 2022 by appointing a series of global executive hires and company advisors. The decision comes in response to continued industry and company growth, illustrating the company's commitment to driving innovation, delivering excellence across all areas of the business and supporting customers with every opportunity to leverage organic search as a high-impact performance marketing channel.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Brian Marin, Phil Young, Vincent Gonnot, A.J. Ghergich, and Steve Sadove to Botify as we expand how we help global brands improve how they are found in organic search," said Botify CEO, Adrien Menard. "Each of these leaders will be extremely instrumental in supporting our continued growth and new announcements in the coming months. As we embrace widespread recognition of the impact organic search has on company performance, and define Botify's next chapter to meet growing demand, I'm confident that together, we will do great things."

Former Smartly.io executive Brian Marin joined in August as Senior Vice President of Global Services. In this newly created role, Marin will launch a consulting service practice and expand professional services to meet continued customer demand. A seasoned digital marketer, Marin brings decades of SaaS experience and a proven track record building and leading services functions for companies in hyper-growth mode.

Joining Marin's growing team, Botify welcomed A.J. Ghergich as Vice President of Consulting Services to lead the rollout of Botify's new consulting service offering. Ghergich brings more than 15 years of organic search and digital marketing experience consulting for Fortune 500 global brands.

Phil Young, Vice President of Sales of Northern Europe, joined Botify in July, focusing on leading sales teams across Northern Europe including the UK, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Young will be working closely with the marketing and product teams to drive growth and ensure the highest success level for his teams. Young brings more than 25 years' experience driving sales results and joins Botify from Sitecore, the leading provider of end-to-end digital experience software, where he was Area Vice President of Northern EMEA.

Focusing on European expansion, Vincent Gonnot also joined Botify as Vice President of Sales Central/South EMEA in December. Similar to Young, Gonnot will be working alongside the marketing and product teams to ensure optimal regional growth for the company. Gonnot has more than 20 years of international sales and management experience across large companies and startups.

Additionally, Steve Sadove, Principal at Stephen Sadove and Associates, has joined Botify as an advisor, helping to provide high-level counsel to inform the company's continued growth trajectory. Throughout his career serving as CEO of several retail and consumer brands, Sadove has mastered a deep understanding of how leveraging the right technologies can transform the entire landscape for a business. He will be instrumental in helping Botify achieve amplified success as an essential solution across global organizations.

About Botify

Botify is a global, enterprise software company focused on enabling the most ambitious brands to leverage organic search as a high-impact, performance marketing channel. Powered by AI and a proprietary unified data model, Botify's platform ensures web and mobile sites are optimized for search, the foundation of being found by consumers in today's dynamic digital environment. As the leader in organic search innovation, Botify is trusted by more than 500 of the world's most visible brands, including Expedia, L'Oréal, Crate & Barrel, and The New York Times, all of whom have succeeded in leveraging organic search for exponential, long-term results and revenue growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005241/en/