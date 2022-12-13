Submit Release
REMOTEPASS LAUNCHES THE FIRST 'SUPER APP OF FINANCIAL SERVICES & BENEFITS' FOR REMOTE TEAMS AT STEP SAUDI

The Super App gives access to industry-leading financial services to the underserved remote workers.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance and international payroll provider, RemotePass, launches a mobile app designed specifically for remote workers, offering them equal access to financial services and benefits from anywhere in the world.

The RemotePass Super App, which comes with a virtual and physical payroll card, enables remote workers to get paid instantly and at zero transfer cost, hold their funds in USD, spend online and offline, purchase health insurance and cover dependents, and withdraw their funds in 90+ currencies — from anywhere in the world.

The launch of the RemotePass Super App coincides with the company's sponsorship of the Step Saudi Conference in Riyadh, where live demonstrations of the app's functionality will take place.

By offering access to a centralized system for remote workers, the RemotePass Super App empowers remote workers with the ability to manage their contracts, submit time-off requests, or expenses, all in one place. This removes many of the traditional challenges of remote working for teams and gives the flexibility needed to suit an increasingly distributed global workforce. 

The Super App also gives workers the flexibility to withdraw funds to PayPal, Payoneer, Wise, and Crypto. The app provides a multi-currency expenses management system through OCR technology, where data is automatically extracted from receipts.

As a company, RemotePass is continuing to heavily invest in their fintech product offering, and expects to launch additional services, including salary advance and private pension, in the coming months.. By doing so, RemotePass hopes to provide underserved remote workers with equal access to financial services and benefits.

"We believe remote workers in emerging markets are underserved. Today, we're thrilled to launch the first Super App dedicated to improving their experience," said Kamal Reggad, Co-founder and CEO. He continued, "RemotePass is on a mission to unlock 100,000 job opportunities in the next 5 years, and connect talent from across emerging markets with leading global companies. By providing access to leading financial services and benefits from anywhere we are removing much of the complexity of remote work, and are giving teams choice over when, how, and where they get paid."

