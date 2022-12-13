Elan Future Opens Commercial Partnerships for First Batch of Apollo Units

Granby, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Elan Future, a company that is pioneering electric amplification solutions, is happy to welcome third parties that are interested in purchasing the first commercially available Apollo units. Additionally, the specifications of the first batches of Apollo units will be revealed in the third quarter of 2023.

Apollo is an amplifying generator that increases any energy it is "given" by a factor of 10. Apollo will multiply your energy by 10, just by plugging into your main source of energy or outlet. For instance, putting 10 Watts in an Apollo unit would produce 100 Watts. As the first product introduced by Elan, it plays a crucial role in establishing an esteemed reputation for Elan Future in the clean-tech industry.

The first batch of Apollo units will mainly target the residential and commercial markets - individual housing requiring a maximum of 50kwh per day and buildings with HVAC systems. These units will be delivered free-of-charge as a pilot project for testing purposes and will come with special terms. It is also important to note that only those who are on the curated waiting list of Elan Future will be eligible to acquire these units.

To qualify for the waiting list, third parties should have a vested interest in the Elan community by holding Elan Tokens until delivery. The holding requirements are on a case-per-case basis between the company and the commercial partner and depends on the underlying terms that include: power output and other technical requirements of the Apollo system; the number of Apollo units; role as a user, distributor/integrator; early adopter activities in specific markets for Elan Future; Company profile and larger role in the Elan community; and the holding requirements reflect the client's willingness to commit to the Elan community.

Elan Future accepts clients on its waiting list and qualifications are subject to change, at the company's entire discretion. Above all, the company looks forward to welcoming future phase 1 commercial partners who will actively lead Elan Future's mission of disrupting the energy sector. Interested parties can apply to become a commercial partner here.

$ELAN Tokens

ELAN Tokens were created as an easy and accessible way for Elan customers to pay for devices and electricity. With Elan Tokens, there is no need to worry about exchange rates, third-party involvement, or long wait times for settlements. The Elan Token also offers around-the-clock transaction freedom. In this way, Elan Tokens ensure that the technology can be accessible and convenient for all customers, regardless of their location or currency.

About Elan Future

Elan Future aspires to create a breakthrough revolution in energy distribution built by the people and completely transparent. Elan's objectivel is to electrify the entire world in a seamless and decentralized manner regardless of your location and power availability. With an insatiable need for energy equity, the company is paving the road for long-term, clean energy that isn't dependent on weather, battery banks, or expensive technologies.

