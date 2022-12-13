Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,424 in the last 365 days.

Elan Future Opens Commercial Partnerships for First Batch of Apollo Units

Granby, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Elan Future, a company that is pioneering electric amplification solutions, is happy to welcome third parties that are interested in purchasing the first commercially available Apollo units. Additionally, the specifications of the first batches of Apollo units will be revealed in the third quarter of 2023.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/147816_f250e05054742a6e_001full.jpg

Apollo is an amplifying generator that increases any energy it is "given" by a factor of 10. Apollo will multiply your energy by 10, just by plugging into your main source of energy or outlet. For instance, putting 10 Watts in an Apollo unit would produce 100 Watts. As the first product introduced by Elan, it plays a crucial role in establishing an esteemed reputation for Elan Future in the clean-tech industry.

The first batch of Apollo units will mainly target the residential and commercial markets - individual housing requiring a maximum of 50kwh per day and buildings with HVAC systems. These units will be delivered free-of-charge as a pilot project for testing purposes and will come with special terms. It is also important to note that only those who are on the curated waiting list of Elan Future will be eligible to acquire these units.

To qualify for the waiting list, third parties should have a vested interest in the Elan community by holding Elan Tokens until delivery. The holding requirements are on a case-per-case basis between the company and the commercial partner and depends on the underlying terms that include: power output and other technical requirements of the Apollo system; the number of Apollo units; role as a user, distributor/integrator; early adopter activities in specific markets for Elan Future; Company profile and larger role in the Elan community; and the holding requirements reflect the client's willingness to commit to the Elan community.

Elan Future accepts clients on its waiting list and qualifications are subject to change, at the company's entire discretion. Above all, the company looks forward to welcoming future phase 1 commercial partners who will actively lead Elan Future's mission of disrupting the energy sector. Interested parties can apply to become a commercial partner here.

$ELAN Tokens

ELAN Tokens were created as an easy and accessible way for Elan customers to pay for devices and electricity. With Elan Tokens, there is no need to worry about exchange rates, third-party involvement, or long wait times for settlements. The Elan Token also offers around-the-clock transaction freedom. In this way, Elan Tokens ensure that the technology can be accessible and convenient for all customers, regardless of their location or currency.

About Elan Future

Elan Future aspires to create a breakthrough revolution in energy distribution built by the people and completely transparent. Elan's objectivel is to electrify the entire world in a seamless and decentralized manner regardless of your location and power availability. With an insatiable need for energy equity, the company is paving the road for long-term, clean energy that isn't dependent on weather, battery banks, or expensive technologies.

Telegram | Twitter | Website | LinkedIn | Discord

Contact
Tarek Al Fakih
Tarek@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147816

You just read:

Elan Future Opens Commercial Partnerships for First Batch of Apollo Units

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.