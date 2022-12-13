Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size to Hit USD 55.7 Billion by 2027 at 7.6% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicone Structural Glazing Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Silicone Structural Glazing Market Information by Type, Material, End Use, And Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is estimated to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach USD 55.7 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

The glazing process is the application of silicone adhesive on the glass. For this reason, metal and other panel components are also used. For usage in buildings, this silicone structural substance serves as a sealant. Silicone structural glazing is widely used in both commercial and industrial structures. Silicone structural glazing is a technique that fastens glass, steel, or other panel material to a building's structure using silicone glue. Different varieties of silicone structural glazing are used, including four-sided, two-sided, sloped, stepped, u-shaped, and whole vision systems. They have a variety of end uses, including commercial, governmental, and residential. Employing silicone structural adhesive sealants, silicone structural glazing (SSG) attaches the glass to a metal frame. This approach became popular since it gave commercial building constructions more latitude in architectural design.

The curtain walls and facade solutions of industrial building constructions exhibit its extensive use on a global scale. The method uses a continuous silicone rubber anchor that is flexible and has exceptional long-term performance to secure the glass. They can preserve the thermal efficiency and aesthetics of a smooth glass façade while withstanding UV radiation, earthquakes, air and water penetration, acid rain, weather extremes, and impact loads. This adhesive sealant helps to withstand wind load and temperature stress. The advantages of structural glazing are numerous. Numerous applications in the field of prosecution work are appropriate for them. This market is expanding due to the rising demand for face systems in buildings. One of the key factors driving this industry is the smart city's increasing acceptance. Smart cities are being created by governments worldwide.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5011

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 55.7 Billion CAGR 7.6% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Material, End Use, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing demand for the faced systems in the building is contributing to the growth of this market. The growing adoption of the smart city is a crucial driver of this market.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prolific contenders in the silicone structural glazing market are:

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (Japan)

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

YKK Corporation (Japan)

Permasteelisa S.P.A (Italy)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Tokyo)

Sisecam Group (Turkey)

Schott AG (Germany)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S)

Arkema SA (France)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

The DOW Chemical Company (U.S

3M Company (U.S.)

Guardian Glass (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market is expanding due to rising demand for innovative facade systems and energy-efficient buildings in both developing and developed economies, as well as advancements in installation technology. Due to the soaring demand for green buildings and the rising spending on various infrastructure projects in developing nations, the silicone structural glazing market has abundant growth potential. A further factor boosting demand for exquisite hospitality buildings and, consequently, the market for silicone structural glazing is the expansion and recovery of the tourism sector. The rising disposable incomes, which can be linked to the world's expanding population, will drive market expansion.

Major producers of silicone structural glazing components deliver a diverse range of goods and services to meet customer expectations. Furthermore, the silicone structural glazing market would increase globally due to the growing advances in smart cities in emerging nations. Building owners invest heavily in updating older structures to give them contemporary appearance and functions, particularly in high-income countries. These fuels demand in the market for silicone structural glazing since it gives buildings an improved and contemporary appearance and provides contemporary features like energy efficiency, maintenance-free, lightweight construction, and others.

Market Restraints:

Over the forecast period, shifting laws and standards are anticipated to impede market expansion everywhere. Construction sealant manufacturers face difficulties due to the numerous changes to the regulations governing their use.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Silicone Structural Glazing https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicone-structural-glazing-market-5011

COVID 19 Analysis

Construction activity constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the market for silicone structural glazing. Furthermore, silicone structural glazing solutions could not be produced successfully during the lockout. Due to the lockdown, the COVID-19 outbreak stopped the manufacture of numerous silicone structural glazing components. Spending on numerous building construction projects, both residential and non-residential, was originally decreased due to the economic recession. However, the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly decreased as a result of the development of several vaccines.

Market Segmentation

By material, the market includes aluminum structural framing, glass panels, silicone sealants, and EPDM. By type, the market includes four-sided structural glazing, slope glazing, stepped glass glazing, two-sided structural glazing, u-shaped glazing, and total vision systems glazing. By end-use, the market includes commercial, public, and residential.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5011

Regional Insights

Demand for silicone structural glazing is rising, particularly in the commercial building industry of developed regions like North America and Europe and nations like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. This is explained by an increase in the demand for office space, an increase in the population of cities, and promising economic prospects. As a result, several builders worldwide invest in initiatives to construct commercial buildings, particularly from the regions above. Additionally, improvements to buildings are made all around the world to increase their energy efficiency and occupant safety. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for silicone structural glazing.

Since the silicone structural glazing industry in Western nations is maturing, developing nations like China and India are expected to experience the fastest growth. Due to a growth in silicone structural glazing in end-use sectors like commercial, public, and residential buildings, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the greatest CAGR compared to those of other region-level markets.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5011

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry , by Market Research Future:

Energy-Efficient Building Market Research Report: Information by Building Type (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), Component Type (Ventilation Systems, Lighting Technologies, Energy Management Systems, and Controls) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

Green Concrete Market Research Report: by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

Metal cladding Market Information: by Type (Aluminum Cladding, Galvanized Steel, Cladding, Zinc Cladding, Copper Cladding, Titanium Cladding, Brass Cladding, and Bronze Cladding), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com